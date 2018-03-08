FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 4:42 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Mar 7

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask         Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
1000         01.00/02.50     00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.81%          02.81%           02.81%
                              (Mar 6)            
1000         01.00/02.50     00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
                02.81%          02.81%           02.81%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR           APR            MAY          JUN  
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  14.50/16.00    39.75/41.75    62.50/64.50  81.25/83.25
 1100  14.75/16.25    40.00/42.00    63.00/65.00  82.00/84.00
 1200  14.75/16.75    40.25/42.25    63.50/65.50  82.75/84.75
 1300  14.75/16.25    40.50/42.50    63.75/65.75  83.00/85.00
 1400  14.75/16.25    40.50/42.50    63.75/65.75  83.00/85.00
 1500  14.75/16.75    40.50/42.50    64.00/66.00  83.50/85.50
 1600  14.75/16.25    40.75/42.75    64.25/66.25  83.75/85.75
 1715  14.75/16.25    41.25/43.25    64.75/66.75  84.25/86.25
                         (Closing Mar 6)
 1715  15.50/17.00    41.00/43.00    64.00/66.00  83.00/85.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JUL           AUG            SEP          OCT 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 101.50/103.50  121.00/123.00 139.00/141.00 160.00/162.00
 1100 102.25/104.25  122.00/124.00 140.00/142.00 161.00/163.00
 1200 103.00/105.00  123.00/125.00 141.00/143.00 162.00/164.00
 1300 103.50/105.50  123.50/125.50 141.75/143.75 162.75/164.75
 1400 103.50/105.50  123.50/125.50 141.75/143.75 162.75/164.75
 1500 104.00/106.00  124.00/126.00 142.00/144.00 163.25/165.25
 1600 104.50/106.50  124.50/126.50 143.00/145.00 164.50/166.50
 1715 104.75/106.75  124.75/126.75 143.25/145.25 165.00/167.00
                         (Closing Mar 6)
 1715 103.50/105.50  123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 162.50/164.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV           DEC            JAN           FEB 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  179.00/181.00 198.50/200.50 218.00/220.00  236.00/238.00
 1100  180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 220.00/222.00  238.00/240.00
 1200  181.00/183.00 200.50/202.50 220.00/222.00  238.00/240.00
 1300  182.00/184.00 201.75/203.75 221.50/223.50  239.50/241.50
 1400  182.25/184.25 202.25/204.25 222.00/224.00  240.00/242.00
 1500  182.50/184.50 202.25/204.25 222.00/224.00  240.00/242.00
 1600  184.00/186.00 204.00/206.00 224.00/226.00  242.00/244.00
 1715  184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 224.50/226.50  243.00/245.00
                         (Closing Mar 6)
 1715  182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 221.50/223.50  239.50/241.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.61%    4.49%    4.22%      4.08%     3.97%   3.90%
 1100   4.66%    4.52%    4.26%      4.11%     4.00%   3.93%
 1200   4.70%    4.56%    4.29%      4.15%     4.03%   3.96%
 1300   4.69%    4.58%    4.30%      4.16%     4.05%   3.98%
 1400   4.69%    4.58%    4.31%      4.16%     4.05%   3.98%
 1500   4.72%    4.59%    4.33%      4.19%     4.07%   3.99%
 1600   4.72%    4.61%    4.35%      4.21%     4.09%   4.02%
 1715   4.75%    4.66%    4.38%      4.23%     4.10%   4.02%
                         (Closing Mar 6)
 1715   4.66%    4.55%    4.29%      4.13%     4.03%   3.96%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   3.86%    3.82%    3.79%      3.76%     3.74%   3.74%
 1100   3.89%    3.85%    3.83%      3.80%     3.78%   3.77%
 1200   3.91%    3.87%    3.83%      3.80%     3.78%   3.77%
 1300   3.93%    3.89%    3.85%      3.83%     3.80%   3.79%
 1400   3.93%    3.89%    3.86%      3.84%     3.81%   3.80%
 1500   3.94%    3.90%    3.87%      3.84%     3.81%   3.80%
 1600   3.97%    3.93%    3.90%      3.87%     3.85%   3.84%
 1715   3.98%    3.95%    3.91%      3.88%     3.86%   3.85%
                         (Closing Mar 6) 
 1715   3.91%    3.87%    3.84%      3.82%     3.80%   3.79%
 --------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8800/64.8900 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    
    Premiums have been iven in paise and annualised premiums
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure    
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions   from Andhra Bank, Bank Of
Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC
Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central
Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
