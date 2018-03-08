RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Mar 7

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Mar 6) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.00 39.75/41.75 62.50/64.50 81.25/83.25 1100 14.75/16.25 40.00/42.00 63.00/65.00 82.00/84.00 1200 14.75/16.75 40.25/42.25 63.50/65.50 82.75/84.75 1300 14.75/16.25 40.50/42.50 63.75/65.75 83.00/85.00 1400 14.75/16.25 40.50/42.50 63.75/65.75 83.00/85.00 1500 14.75/16.75 40.50/42.50 64.00/66.00 83.50/85.50 1600 14.75/16.25 40.75/42.75 64.25/66.25 83.75/85.75 1715 14.75/16.25 41.25/43.25 64.75/66.75 84.25/86.25 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 15.50/17.00 41.00/43.00 64.00/66.00 83.00/85.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.50/103.50 121.00/123.00 139.00/141.00 160.00/162.00 1100 102.25/104.25 122.00/124.00 140.00/142.00 161.00/163.00 1200 103.00/105.00 123.00/125.00 141.00/143.00 162.00/164.00 1300 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.75/143.75 162.75/164.75 1400 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.75/143.75 162.75/164.75 1500 104.00/106.00 124.00/126.00 142.00/144.00 163.25/165.25 1600 104.50/106.50 124.50/126.50 143.00/145.00 164.50/166.50 1715 104.75/106.75 124.75/126.75 143.25/145.25 165.00/167.00 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 103.50/105.50 123.50/125.50 141.50/143.50 162.50/164.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.00/181.00 198.50/200.50 218.00/220.00 236.00/238.00 1100 180.50/182.50 200.50/202.50 220.00/222.00 238.00/240.00 1200 181.00/183.00 200.50/202.50 220.00/222.00 238.00/240.00 1300 182.00/184.00 201.75/203.75 221.50/223.50 239.50/241.50 1400 182.25/184.25 202.25/204.25 222.00/224.00 240.00/242.00 1500 182.50/184.50 202.25/204.25 222.00/224.00 240.00/242.00 1600 184.00/186.00 204.00/206.00 224.00/226.00 242.00/244.00 1715 184.50/186.50 204.50/206.50 224.50/226.50 243.00/245.00 (Closing Mar 6) 1715 182.00/184.00 202.00/204.00 221.50/223.50 239.50/241.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.49% 4.22% 4.08% 3.97% 3.90% 1100 4.66% 4.52% 4.26% 4.11% 4.00% 3.93% 1200 4.70% 4.56% 4.29% 4.15% 4.03% 3.96% 1300 4.69% 4.58% 4.30% 4.16% 4.05% 3.98% 1400 4.69% 4.58% 4.31% 4.16% 4.05% 3.98% 1500 4.72% 4.59% 4.33% 4.19% 4.07% 3.99% 1600 4.72% 4.61% 4.35% 4.21% 4.09% 4.02% 1715 4.75% 4.66% 4.38% 4.23% 4.10% 4.02% (Closing Mar 6) 1715 4.66% 4.55% 4.29% 4.13% 4.03% 3.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.86% 3.82% 3.79% 3.76% 3.74% 3.74% 1100 3.89% 3.85% 3.83% 3.80% 3.78% 3.77% 1200 3.91% 3.87% 3.83% 3.80% 3.78% 3.77% 1300 3.93% 3.89% 3.85% 3.83% 3.80% 3.79% 1400 3.93% 3.89% 3.86% 3.84% 3.81% 3.80% 1500 3.94% 3.90% 3.87% 3.84% 3.81% 3.80% 1600 3.97% 3.93% 3.90% 3.87% 3.85% 3.84% 1715 3.98% 3.95% 3.91% 3.88% 3.86% 3.85% (Closing Mar 6) 1715 3.91% 3.87% 3.84% 3.82% 3.80% 3.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8800/64.8900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been iven in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com