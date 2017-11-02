RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 1

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Oct 31) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.00/71.00 91.50/93.50 1100 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 91.50/93.50 1200 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 92.00/94.00 1300 21.25/23.25 44.25/46.25 69.75/71.75 91.75/93.75 1400 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 92.00/94.00 1500 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 92.00/94.00 1600 21.00/23.00 44.00/46.00 69.50/71.50 92.00/94.00 1715 21.25/23.25 44.50/46.50 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 (Closing Oct 31) 1715 22.00/24.00 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.00/116.00 140.50/142.50 167.00/169.00 189.50/191.50 1100 114.00/116.00 140.75/142.75 167.50/169.50 189.75/191.75 1200 114.50/116.50 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1300 114.25/116.25 141.00/143.00 167.75/169.75 190.25/192.25 1400 114.50/116.50 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1500 114.50/116.50 141.00/143.00 167.50/169.50 190.00/192.00 1600 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 1715 115.50/117.50 142.50/144.50 169.50/171.50 192.00/194.00 (Closing Oct 31) 1715 115.00/117.00 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.50/215.50 236.50/238.50 257.00/259.00 280.50/282.50 1100 213.75/215.75 236.75/238.75 257.00/259.00 280.50/282.50 1200 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 257.75/259.75 281.00/283.00 1300 214.25/216.25 237.25/239.25 257.50/259.50 281.00/283.00 1400 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 257.75/259.75 281.00/283.00 1500 214.00/216.00 237.00/239.00 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50 1600 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 1715 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 (Closing Oct 31) 1715 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 257.75/259.75 281.00/283.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.52% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.56% 1100 4.59% 4.53% 4.47% 4.47% 4.50% 4.57% 1200 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.50% 4.53% 4.60% 1300 4.64% 4.55% 4.49% 4.49% 4.52% 4.58% 1400 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.50% 4.53% 4.60% 1500 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.49% 4.52% 4.58% 1600 4.59% 4.53% 4.48% 4.49% 4.52% 4.59% 1715 4.64% 4.57% 4.51% 4.52% 4.56% 4.63% (Closing Oct 31) 1715 4.61% 4.53% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.54% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 1100 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 1200 4.57% 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.40% 1300 4.56% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 1400 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 1500 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 1600 4.57% 4.54% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 1715 4.61% 4.58% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% (Closing Oct 31) 1715 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5900/64.6000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com