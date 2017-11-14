RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 13

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Nov 10) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.75/13.25 34.50/36.50 59.75/61.75 82.25/84.25 1100 11.75/13.25 34.50/36.50 59.50/61.50 82.00/84.00 1200 11.75/13.25 34.50/36.50 59.75/61.75 82.25/84.25 1300 11.75/13.25 34.50/36.50 59.75/61.75 82.25/84.25 1400 11.50/13.00 34.00/36.00 59.00/61.00 81.50/83.50 1500 11.75/13.25 34.50/36.50 59.50/61.50 81.75/83.75 1600 11.75/13.25 34.25/36.25 59.25/61.25 81.75/83.75 1715 11.50/13.00 34.00/36.00 58.75/60.75 81.25/83.25 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 12.50/14.00 35.00/37.00 60.00/62.00 82.50/84.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.25/107.25 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 1100 105.00/107.00 132.75/134.75 159.50/161.50 182.00/184.00 1200 105.00/107.00 132.50/134.50 159.25/161.25 181.75/183.75 1300 105.25/107.25 133.00/135.00 159.75/161.75 182.00/184.00 1400 104.50/106.50 132.25/134.25 159.00/161.00 181.25/183.25 1500 104.50/106.50 132.25/134.25 159.00/161.00 181.25/183.25 1600 104.75/106.75 132.25/134.25 159.00/161.00 181.25/183.25 1715 104.00/106.00 131.50/133.50 158.25/160.25 180.25/182.25 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 105.50/107.50 133.00/135.00 160.00/162.00 182.50/184.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 250.00/252.00 273.50/275.50 1100 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00 249.50/251.50 273.00/275.00 1200 205.75/207.75 228.75/230.75 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 1300 205.75/207.75 228.75/230.75 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 1400 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 1500 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 1600 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 1715 204.00/206.00 227.00/229.00 247.50/249.50 271.00/273.00 (Closing Nov 10) 1715 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 250.00/252.00 273.50/275.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.44% 4.42% 4.45% 4.55% 4.58% 1100 4.54% 4.43% 4.41% 4.44% 4.54% 4.57% 1200 4.54% 4.43% 4.42% 4.44% 4.53% 4.55% 1300 4.54% 4.43% 4.42% 4.44% 4.55% 4.57% 1400 4.46% 4.37% 4.37% 4.41% 4.51% 4.54% 1500 4.53% 4.42% 4.39% 4.41% 4.51% 4.54% 1600 4.51% 4.40% 4.38% 4.42% 4.52% 4.54% 1715 4.47% 4.36% 4.35% 4.39% 4.49% 4.52% (Closing Nov 10) 1715 4.52% 4.41% 4.40% 4.43% 4.54% 4.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.40% 4.36% 1100 4.54% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 4.35% 1200 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 1300 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 1400 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1500 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1600 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1715 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% (Closing Nov 10) 1715 4.54% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4200/65.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com