RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 16

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% (Nov 15) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/08.50 30.00/32.00 54.25/56.25 76.25/78.25 1100 07.50/09.00 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 76.75/78.75 1200 07.50/09.00 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 76.75/78.75 1300 07.75/08.75 30.50/32.50 54.75/56.75 77.00/79.00 1400 07.75/08.75 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 77.00/79.00 1500 07.75/08.75 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 77.00/79.00 1600 07.75/08.75 30.50/32.50 55.00/57.00 77.25/79.25 1715 07.75/08.75 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 77.00/79.00 (Closing Nov 15) 1715 10.00/11.00 32.50/34.50 56.50/58.50 78.50/80.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.25/101.25 127.25/129.25 154.00/156.00 176.00/178.00 1100 99.75/101.75 128.00/130.00 154.75/156.75 177.00/179.00 1200 99.75/101.75 128.00/130.00 155.00/157.00 177.50/179.50 1300 100.00/102.00 128.25/130.25 155.00/157.00 177.00/179.00 1400 100.25/102.25 128.50/130.50 155.25/157.25 177.50/179.50 1500 100.00/102.00 128.25/130.25 155.00/157.00 177.00/179.00 1600 100.50/102.50 128.75/130.75 155.50/157.50 178.00/180.00 1715 100.00/102.00 128.25/130.25 155.00/157.00 177.00/179.00 (Closing Nov 15) 1715 101.50/103.50 129.25/131.25 156.00/158.00 178.00/180.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 243.50/245.50 267.00/269.00 1100 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 1200 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 245.00/247.00 268.50/270.50 1300 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 244.50/246.50 268.00/270.00 1400 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 245.25/247.25 269.00/271.00 1500 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 244.75/246.75 268.50/270.50 1600 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 245.75/247.75 269.50/271.50 1715 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 244.75/246.75 268.50/270.50 (Closing Nov 15) 1715 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 245.50/247.50 269.00/271.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.31% 4.31% 4.36% 4.50% 4.51% 1100 4.49% 4.35% 4.34% 4.38% 4.53% 4.54% 1200 4.49% 4.35% 4.34% 4.39% 4.53% 4.55% 1300 4.52% 4.36% 4.35% 4.40% 4.54% 4.55% 1400 4.49% 4.35% 4.35% 4.41% 4.55% 4.56% 1500 4.50% 4.36% 4.36% 4.41% 4.55% 4.56% 1600 4.53% 4.38% 4.37% 4.42% 4.56% 4.57% 1715 4.49% 4.35% 4.35% 4.40% 4.54% 4.55% (Closing Nov 15) 1715 4.47% 4.34% 4.31% 4.36% 4.48% 4.51% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.48% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.31% 1100 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1200 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 1300 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1400 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 1715 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 4.34% (Closing Nov 15) 1715 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.3200/65.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com