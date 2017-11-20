RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 17

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Nov 16) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 29.00/31.00 53.25/55.25 75.00/77.00 1100 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.00/55.00 75.25/77.25 1200 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.25/55.25 75.50/77.50 1300 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.25/55.25 75.50/77.50 1400 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.25/55.25 75.50/77.50 1500 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.25/55.25 75.25/77.25 1600 06.75/07.75 29.00/31.00 53.50/55.50 75.75/77.75 1715 06.75/07.75 29.25/31.25 53.50/55.50 75.75/77.75 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 07.75/08.75 30.25/32.25 54.75/56.75 77.00/79.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 97.50/99.50 125.25/127.25 151.75/153.75 173.75/175.75 1100 98.25/100.25 126.25/128.25 152.75/154.75 174.50/176.50 1200 98.50/100.50 126.50/128.50 153.00/155.00 175.00/177.00 1300 98.75/100.75 126.75/128.75 153.25/155.25 175.25/177.25 1400 98.75/100.75 126.75/128.75 153.25/155.25 175.25/177.25 1500 98.50/100.50 126.50/128.50 153.25/155.25 175.25/177.25 1600 99.00/101.00 127.25/129.25 153.75/155.75 175.75/177.75 1715 99.00/101.00 127.00/129.00 153.50/155.50 175.50/177.50 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 100.00/102.00 128.25/130.25 155.00/157.00 177.00/179.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 220.25/222.25 240.50/242.50 264.00/266.00 1100 198.00/200.00 220.75/222.75 241.00/243.00 265.00/267.00 1200 198.50/200.50 221.50/223.50 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 1300 198.25/200.25 221.50/223.50 242.00/244.00 265.50/267.50 1400 198.25/200.25 221.00/223.00 241.50/243.50 265.00/267.00 1500 198.25/200.25 221.25/223.25 241.75/243.75 265.50/267.50 1600 199.25/201.25 222.25/224.25 243.00/245.00 266.50/268.50 1715 199.25/201.25 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 266.00/268.00 (Closing Nov 16) 1715 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 244.75/246.75 268.50/270.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.46% 4.33% 4.32% 4.36% 4.51% 4.51% 1100 4.45% 4.31% 4.33% 4.39% 4.54% 4.54% 1200 4.45% 4.33% 4.34% 4.40% 4.55% 4.55% 1300 4.45% 4.32% 4.34% 4.40% 4.56% 4.55% 1400 4.44% 4.32% 4.33% 4.40% 4.55% 4.55% 1500 4.44% 4.32% 4.32% 4.39% 4.54% 4.54% 1600 4.44% 4.33% 4.34% 4.41% 4.57% 4.56% 1715 4.47% 4.34% 4.34% 4.41% 4.56% 4.55% (Closing Nov 16) 1715 4.49% 4.35% 4.35% 4.40% 4.54% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 1100 4.50% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 1200 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1300 4.51% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1400 4.51% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 1500 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 1600 4.52% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.33% 1715 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% (Closing Nov 16) 1715 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0100/65.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com