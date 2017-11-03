RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 2

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.75/03.00 03.18% 02.83% 03.30% (Nov 1) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 1100 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 1200 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 1300 19.25/21.25 41.75/43.75 67.50/69.50 90.00/92.00 1400 18.50/20.50 41.25/43.25 66.75/68.75 89.25/91.25 1500 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 1600 18.75/20.75 42.00/44.00 67.50/69.50 89.75/91.75 1715 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 (Closing Nov 1) 1715 21.25/23.25 44.50/46.50 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.50/114.50 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00 1100 112.50/114.50 139.50/141.50 166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00 1200 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 166.00/168.00 188.50/190.50 1300 112.50/114.50 139.75/141.75 166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00 1400 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00 165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00 1500 112.00/114.00 138.75/140.75 165.50/167.50 187.75/189.75 1600 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 166.00/168.00 188.50/190.50 1715 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 166.00/168.00 188.25/190.25 (Closing Nov 1) 1715 115.50/117.50 142.50/144.50 169.50/171.50 192.00/194.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 1100 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00 1200 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 256.00/258.00 279.50/281.50 1300 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 256.25/258.25 279.50/281.50 1400 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 255.25/257.20 278.50/280.50 1500 211.50/213.50 234.50/236.50 254.75/256.75 278.00/280.00 1600 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 255.75/257.75 279.00/281.00 1715 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 279.00/281.00 (Closing Nov 1) 1715 216.00/218.00 239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.61% 4.51% 4.47% 4.50% 4.55% 4.61% 1100 4.61% 4.51% 4.47% 4.49% 4.55% 4.61% 1200 4.61% 4.51% 4.47% 4.49% 4.54% 4.60% 1300 4.69% 4.54% 4.50% 4.51% 4.55% 4.62% 1400 4.56% 4.48% 4.45% 4.48% 4.53% 4.58% 1500 4.60% 4.50% 4.47% 4.48% 4.52% 4.58% 1600 4.62% 4.55% 4.50% 4.50% 4.54% 4.60% 1715 4.61% 4.50% 4.47% 4.49% 4.54% 4.60% (Closing Nov 1) 1715 4.64% 4.57% 4.51% 4.52% 4.56% 4.63% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.59% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 1100 4.59% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 1200 4.58% 4.55% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 1300 4.59% 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.44% 4.41% 1400 4.56% 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 1500 4.56% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 1600 4.57% 4.55% 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 1715 4.57% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% (Closing Nov 1) 1715 4.61% 4.58% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6075/64.6175 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com