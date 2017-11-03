FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
Breakingviews
Venezuela's Maduro enters alternate reality
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
WORLD
31 sexual abuse cases against U.N. personnel filed in 3 months
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 2, 2017 / 4:44 AM / a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 2

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        02.25/04.25      00.50/01.25      01.75/03.00 
               03.18%           02.83%           03.30%
                                (Nov 1)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.82%           02.82%           02.82%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC           JAN            FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  18.75/20.75   41.50/43.50    67.00/69.00    89.50/91.50
 1100  18.75/20.75   41.50/43.50    67.00/69.00    89.50/91.50
 1200  18.75/20.75   41.50/43.50    67.00/69.00    89.50/91.50
 1300  19.25/21.25   41.75/43.75    67.50/69.50    90.00/92.00
 1400  18.50/20.50   41.25/43.25    66.75/68.75    89.25/91.25
 1500  18.75/20.75   41.50/43.50    67.00/69.00    89.50/91.50
 1600  18.75/20.75   42.00/44.00    67.50/69.50    89.75/91.75
 1715  18.75/20.75   41.50/43.50    67.00/69.00    89.50/91.50
                        (Closing Nov 1)
 1715  21.25/23.25   44.50/46.50    70.00/72.00    92.50/94.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY           JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 112.50/114.50 139.50/141.50  166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00
 1100 112.50/114.50 139.50/141.50  166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00
 1200 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25  166.00/168.00 188.50/190.50
 1300 112.50/114.50 139.75/141.75  166.50/168.50 189.00/191.00
 1400 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00  165.50/167.50 188.00/190.00
 1500 112.00/114.00 138.75/140.75  165.50/167.50 187.75/189.75
 1600 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25  166.00/168.00 188.50/190.50
 1715 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25  166.00/168.00 188.25/190.25
                        (Closing Nov 1)  
 1715 115.50/117.50 142.50/144.50  169.50/171.50 192.00/194.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUL            AUG            SEP           OCT
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  213.00/215.00  236.00/238.00 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00
 1100  213.00/215.00  236.00/238.00 256.50/258.50 280.00/282.00
 1200  212.50/214.50  235.50/237.50 256.00/258.00 279.50/281.50
 1300  213.00/215.00  236.00/238.00 256.25/258.25 279.50/281.50
 1400  212.00/214.00  235.00/237.00 255.25/257.20 278.50/280.50
 1500  211.50/213.50  234.50/236.50 254.75/256.75 278.00/280.00
 1600  212.50/214.50  235.50/237.50 255.75/257.75 279.00/281.00
 1715  212.00/214.00  235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 279.00/281.00
                        (Closing Nov 1)  
 1715  216.00/218.00  239.00/241.00 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.61%    4.51%    4.47%      4.50%     4.55%   4.61%
 1100   4.61%    4.51%    4.47%      4.49%     4.55%   4.61%
 1200   4.61%    4.51%    4.47%      4.49%     4.54%   4.60%
 1300   4.69%    4.54%    4.50%      4.51%     4.55%   4.62%
 1400   4.56%    4.48%    4.45%      4.48%     4.53%   4.58%
 1500   4.60%    4.50%    4.47%      4.48%     4.52%   4.58%
 1600   4.62%    4.55%    4.50%      4.50%     4.54%   4.60%
 1715   4.61%    4.50%    4.47%      4.49%     4.54%   4.60%
                        (Closing Nov 1)  
 1715   4.64%    4.57%    4.51%      4.52%     4.56%   4.63%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.59%    4.56%    4.52%      4.49%     4.45%   4.42%
 1100   4.59%    4.56%    4.52%      4.49%     4.45%   4.41%
 1200   4.58%    4.55%    4.51%      4.48%     4.44%   4.41%
 1300   4.59%    4.56%    4.52%      4.49%     4.44%   4.41%
 1400   4.56%    4.53%    4.50%      4.46%     4.42%   4.39%
 1500   4.56%    4.52%    4.49%      4.45%     4.41%   4.38%
 1600   4.57%    4.55%    4.51%      4.47%     4.43%   4.40%
 1715   4.57%    4.54%    4.50%      4.47%     4.43%   4.40%
                        (Closing Nov 1)
 1715   4.61%    4.58%    4.54%      4.50%     4.47%   4.43%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6075/64.6175 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.