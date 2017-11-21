RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 20

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Nov 17) 1000 02.00/04.25 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/07.00 28.00/30.00 52.00/54.00 74.00/76.00 1100 05.25/06.75 27.50/29.50 51.50/53.50 73.50/75.50 1200 05.00/06.50 27.25/29.25 51.00/53.00 73.00/75.00 1300 05.00/06.50 27.25/29.25 51.00/53.00 73.00/75.00 1400 05.00/06.75 27.25/29.25 51.00/53.00 73.00/75.00 1500 05.50/07.00 27.75/29.75 51.25/53.25 73.25/75.25 1600 05.50/07.50 28.00/30.00 51.50/53.50 73.00/75.00 1715 05.25/06.75 27.25/29.25 50.75/52.75 72.50/74.50 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 06.75/07.75 29.25/31.25 53.50/55.50 75.75/77.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 97.00/99.00 124.75/126.75 151.25/153.25 173.25/175.25 1100 96.50/98.50 124.25/126.25 150.75/152.75 172.75/174.75 1200 96.00/98.00 123.75/125.75 150.25/152.25 172.25/174.25 1300 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 150.50/152.50 172.75/174.75 1400 96.00/98.00 123.75/125.75 150.25/152.25 172.25/174.25 1500 96.00/98.00 124.00/126.00 150.50/152.50 172.50/174.50 1600 95.50/97.50 124.00/126.00 150.50/152.50 172.50/174.50 1715 95.50/97.50 123.50/125.50 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 99.00/101.00 127.00/129.00 153.50/155.50 175.50/177.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.75/198.75 219.50/221.50 240.00/242.00 263.50/265.50 1100 196.25/198.25 219.00/221.00 239.50/241.50 263.00/265.00 1200 195.75/197.75 218.50/220.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 1300 196.25/198.25 219.00/221.00 239.50/241.50 263.00/265.00 1400 195.75/197.75 218.50/220.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 1500 196.00/198.00 218.75/220.75 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 1600 196.00/198.00 218.75/220.75 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 1715 195.50/197.50 218.50/220.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 (Closing Nov 17) 1715 199.25/201.25 222.00/224.00 242.50/244.50 266.00/268.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.27% 4.28% 4.35% 4.50% 4.50% 1100 4.31% 4.23% 4.25% 4.33% 4.49% 4.49% 1200 4.27% 4.19% 4.23% 4.30% 4.47% 4.47% 1300 4.27% 4.19% 4.22% 4.30% 4.48% 4.48% 1400 4.28% 4.19% 4.23% 4.31% 4.47% 4.47% 1500 4.36% 4.22% 4.24% 4.31% 4.48% 4.48% 1600 4.41% 4.24% 4.23% 4.28% 4.47% 4.48% 1715 4.28% 4.17% 4.19% 4.28% 4.45% 4.46% (Closing Nov 17) 1715 4.47% 4.34% 4.34% 4.41% 4.56% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.43% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 1100 4.46% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.29% 1200 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1300 4.46% 4.42% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 1400 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1500 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1600 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% (Closing Nov 17) 1715 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1050/65.1150 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com