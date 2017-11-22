RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 21

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.50/03.25 00.50/01.25 01.00/02.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Nov 20) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.50 26.50/28.50 49.75/51.75 71.50/73.50 1100 03.75/05.25 25.50/27.50 48.50/50.50 70.25/72.25 1200 04.00/05.50 26.00/28.00 48.75/50.75 70.00/72.00 1300 04.00/05.50 26.25/28.25 49.00/51.00 70.50/72.50 1400 03.75/05.25 25.75/27.75 48.50/50.50 70.25/72.25 1500 03.75/05.25 25.75/27.75 48.25/50.25 70.00/72.00 1600 03.75/05.25 25.75/27.75 48.25/50.25 70.00/72.00 1715 04.00/05.00 25.75/27.75 48.25/50.25 70.00/72.00 (Closing Nov 20) 1715 05.25/06.75 27.25/29.25 50.75/52.75 72.50/74.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.25/96.25 122.50/124.50 149.00/151.00 171.00/173.00 1100 93.00/95.00 121.00/123.00 147.75/149.75 169.75/171.75 1200 92.75/94.75 121.00/123.00 147.50/149.50 169.50/171.50 1300 93.25/95.25 121.50/123.50 148.00/150.00 170.25/172.25 1400 93.00/95.00 121.00/123.00 147.75/149.75 170.00/172.00 1500 92.75/94.75 120.75/122.75 147.50/149.50 169.50/171.50 1600 92.75/94.75 120.75/122.75 147.50/149.50 169.50/171.50 1715 92.75/94.75 120.75/122.75 147.25/149.25 169.50/171.50 (Closing Nov 20) 1715 95.50/97.50 123.50/125.50 150.00/152.00 172.00/174.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.75/196.75 217.50/219.50 238.00/240.00 261.50/263.50 1100 193.50/195.50 216.50/218.50 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 1200 193.25/195.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 1300 194.00/196.00 217.00/219.00 237.50/239.50 261.00/263.00 1400 193.75/195.75 216.50/218.50 237.00/239.00 260.50/262.50 1500 193.25/195.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 1600 193.25/195.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 1715 193.25/195.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 (Closing Nov 20) 1715 195.50/197.50 218.50/220.50 239.00/241.00 262.50/264.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.22% 4.24% 4.31% 4.49% 4.48% 1100 4.25% 4.11% 4.16% 4.25% 4.43% 4.44% 1200 4.33% 4.13% 4.15% 4.24% 4.43% 4.44% 1300 4.37% 4.16% 4.18% 4.26% 4.45% 4.45% 1400 4.29% 4.12% 4.17% 4.26% 4.44% 4.45% 1500 4.29% 4.10% 4.15% 4.24% 4.43% 4.44% 1600 4.29% 4.10% 4.15% 4.24% 4.43% 4.44% 1715 4.30% 4.10% 4.16% 4.25% 4.43% 4.44% (Closing Nov 20) 1715 4.28% 4.17% 4.19% 4.28% 4.45% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 1100 4.42% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1200 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1300 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1400 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1500 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1600 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% (Closing Nov 20) 1715 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8850/64.8950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com