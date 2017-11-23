RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 22

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 01.00/02.50 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A (Nov 21) 1000 01.50/03.25 00.50/01.25 01.00/02.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/05.00 25.50/27.50 48.00/50.00 69.50/71.50 1100 03.75/05.25 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 69.00/71.00 1200 03.75/05.25 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 68.75/70.75 1300 03.25/04.75 24.50/26.50 46.00/48.00 67.50/69.50 1400 03.25/05.25 25.00/27.00 46.50/48.50 68.00/70.00 1500 03.25/04.75 24.75/26.75 46.50/48.50 68.25/70.25 1600 03.25/04.75 24.75/26.75 46.75/48.75 68.50/70.50 1715 03.25/04.75 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 68.00/70.00 (Closing Nov 21) 1715 04.00/05.00 25.75/27.75 48.25/50.25 70.00/72.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 92.25/94.25 120.25/122.25 146.75/148.75 168.75/170.75 1100 91.75/93.75 119.50/121.50 145.75/147.75 167.75/169.75 1200 91.25/93.25 119.25/121.25 145.50/147.50 167.50/169.50 1300 90.25/92.25 118.25/120.25 144.75/146.75 166.75/168.75 1400 90.50/92.50 119.00/121.00 145.50/147.50 168.00/170.00 1500 91.00/93.00 119.25/121.25 145.75/147.75 167.75/169.75 1600 91.50/93.50 120.00/122.00 146.50/148.50 168.50/170.50 1715 90.75/92.75 119.25/121.25 145.75/147.75 167.75/169.75 (Closing Nov 21) 1715 92.75/94.75 120.75/122.75 147.25/149.25 169.50/171.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 192.25/194.25 215.00/217.00 235.50/237.50 259.00/261.00 1100 191.25/193.25 214.00/216.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 1200 191.25/193.25 214.00/216.00 234.50/236.50 258.00/260.00 1300 190.25/192.25 213.00/215.00 233.50/235.50 257.00/259.00 1400 191.75/193.75 214.50/216.50 235.00/237.00 258.75/260.75 1500 191.50/193.50 214.50/216.50 235.25/237.25 259.00/261.00 1600 192.25/194.25 215.00/217.00 235.75/237.75 259.50/261.50 1715 191.25/193.25 214.00/216.00 234.75/236.75 258.50/260.50 (Closing Nov 21) 1715 193.25/195.25 216.00/218.00 236.50/238.50 260.00/262.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.26% 4.08% 4.13% 4.23% 4.42% 4.43% 1100 4.27% 4.05% 4.11% 4.21% 4.40% 4.40% 1200 4.27% 4.05% 4.09% 4.19% 4.38% 4.39% 1300 4.10% 3.92% 4.01% 4.14% 4.34% 4.37% 1400 4.18% 3.96% 4.04% 4.15% 4.37% 4.39% 1500 4.13% 3.96% 4.05% 4.17% 4.38% 4.39% 1600 4.13% 3.97% 4.06% 4.19% 4.40% 4.41% 1715 4.09% 3.95% 4.04% 4.15% 4.37% 4.39% (Closing Nov 21) 1715 4.30% 4.10% 4.16% 4.25% 4.43% 4.44% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1100 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 1200 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 1300 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 1400 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1500 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 1600 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% (Closing Nov 21) 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9100/64.9200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com