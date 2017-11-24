RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 23

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.50/03.00 N/A N/A 02.81% (Nov 22) 1000 01.00/02.50 01.00/02.50 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.50/02.50 23.00/25.00 44.75/46.75 66.25/68.25 1100 01.75/02.75 22.75/24.75 44.75/46.75 66.50/68.50 1200 01.75/02.75 22.75/24.75 44.75/46.75 66.50/68.50 1300 01.50/02.50 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 66.25/68.25 1400 01.50/02.50 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 66.25/68.25 1500 01.50/02.50 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 66.25/68.25 1600 01.00/03.00 23.00/25.00 44.50/46.50 66.00/68.00 1715 01.50/02.50 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 66.25/68.25 (Closing Nov 22) 1715 03.25/04.75 24.50/26.50 46.50/48.50 68.00/70.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 89.00/91.00 117.25/119.25 143.75/145.75 166.00/168.00 1100 89.50/91.50 118.00/120.00 144.50/146.50 166.75/168.75 1200 89.50/91.50 118.00/120.00 144.50/146.50 166.75/168.75 1300 89.00/91.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 166.25/168.25 1400 89.00/91.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 166.25/168.25 1500 89.00/91.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 166.25/168.25 1600 88.75/90.75 117.00/119.00 143.75/145.75 166.00/168.00 1715 89.00/91.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 166.00/168.00 (Closing Nov 22) 1715 90.75/92.75 119.25/121.25 145.75/147.75 167.75/169.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 189.75/191.75 212.50/214.50 233.25/235.25 257.00/259.00 1100 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 234.25/236.25 258.00/260.00 1200 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 234.50/236.50 258.50/260.50 1300 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 1400 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 1500 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 234.00/236.00 258.00/260.00 1600 190.00/192.00 213.00/215.00 233.50/235.50 257.50/259.50 1715 189.75/191.75 212.50/214.50 233.25/235.25 257.00/259.00 (Closing Nov 22) 1715 191.25/193.25 214.00/216.00 234.75/236.75 258.50/260.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.22% 3.97% 4.07% 4.18% 4.41% 4.40% 1100 4.18% 3.97% 4.08% 4.21% 4.44% 4.43% 1200 4.18% 3.97% 4.09% 4.21% 4.44% 4.43% 1300 4.13% 3.95% 4.07% 4.19% 4.42% 4.41% 1400 4.13% 3.95% 4.07% 4.19% 4.42% 4.42% 1500 4.14% 3.95% 4.07% 4.19% 4.42% 4.42% 1600 4.23% 3.96% 4.06% 4.18% 4.41% 4.41% 1715 4.15% 3.96% 4.08% 4.20% 4.44% 4.43% (Closing Nov 22) 1715 4.09% 3.95% 4.04% 4.15% 4.37% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 1100 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1200 4.42% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 1300 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1400 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1500 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 1600 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 1715 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% (Closing Nov 22) 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5800/64.5900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com