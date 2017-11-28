RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Nov 24) 1000 01.50/03.75 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 02.11% 01.88% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.50/01.00 21.00/23.00 42.75/44.75 64.50/66.50 1100 00.25/01.25 21.25/23.25 42.50/44.50 64.00/66.00 1200 00.25/01.25 21.25/23.25 42.50/44.50 64.00/66.00 1300 00.25/01.25 20.75/22.75 42.50/44.50 64.50/66.50 1400 00.25/01.25 20.75/22.75 42.25/44.25 64.00/66.00 1500 00.25/01.25 20.50/22.50 42.00/44.00 63.50/65.50 1600 00.25/01.25 21.00/23.00 42.25/44.25 63.50/65.50 1715 00.25/01.25 21.25/23.25 42.50/44.50 63.75/65.75 (Closing Nov 24) 1715 01.00/02.00 21.75/23.75 43.50/45.50 65.25/67.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 87.50/89.50 116.00/118.00 142.50/144.50 164.50/166.50 1100 86.75/88.75 115.25/117.25 141.75/143.75 163.75/165.75 1200 86.75/88.75 115.25/117.25 141.75/143.75 163.75/165.75 1300 87.25/89.25 115.75/117.75 142.25/144.25 164.25/166.25 1400 86.75/88.75 115.25/117.25 141.75/143.75 163.75/165.75 1500 86.25/88.25 114.75/116.75 141.25/143.25 163.25/165.25 1600 86.25/88.25 114.75/116.75 141.25/143.25 163.50/165.50 1715 86.50/88.50 115.00/117.00 141.50/143.50 163.75/165.75 (Closing Nov 24) 1715 88.00/90.00 116.50/118.50 143.00/145.00 165.25/167.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.25/190.25 211.00/213.00 232.00/234.00 256.00/258.00 1100 187.50/189.50 210.25/212.25 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 1200 187.25/189.25 210.00/212.00 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 1300 187.75/189.75 210.50/212.50 231.50/233.50 255.50/257.50 1400 187.25/189.25 210.00/212.00 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 1500 186.75/188.75 209.50/211.50 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 1600 187.25/189.25 210.25/212.25 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 1715 187.50/189.50 210.25/212.25 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 (Closing Nov 24) 1715 188.75/190.75 211.50/213.50 232.25/234.25 256.00/258.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.13% 3.92% 4.05% 4.19% 4.42% 4.42% 1100 4.18% 3.90% 4.03% 4.16% 4.40% 4.40% 1200 4.19% 3.91% 4.03% 4.16% 4.40% 4.40% 1300 4.09% 3.90% 4.06% 4.18% 4.42% 4.42% 1400 4.10% 3.88% 4.03% 4.17% 4.41% 4.41% 1500 4.05% 3.86% 4.01% 4.15% 4.39% 4.39% 1600 4.14% 3.89% 4.01% 4.14% 4.39% 4.39% 1715 4.20% 3.92% 4.03% 4.16% 4.41% 4.41% (Closing Nov 24) 1715 4.14% 3.93% 4.06% 4.18% 4.42% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1100 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 1200 4.39% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1300 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1400 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1500 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1600 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1715 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% (Closing Nov 24) 1715 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5000/64.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com