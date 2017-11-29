RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 28

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Nov 27) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 40.50/42.50 61.75/63.75 84.25/86.25 1100 19.75/21.75 40.50/42.50 61.50/63.50 84.00/86.00 1200 19.25/21.25 40.00/42.00 61.00/63.00 83.25/85.25 1300 19.25/21.25 40.00/42.00 61.00/63.00 83.50/85.50 1400 19.50/21.50 40.25/42.25 61.25/63.25 83.50/85.50 1500 19.00/21.00 39.50/41.50 60.50/62.50 83.00/85.00 1600 19.50/21.50 40.25/42.25 61.25/63.25 83.75/85.75 1715 19.75/21.75 40.50/42.50 61.50/63.50 84.25/86.25 (Closing Nov 27) 1715 21.25/23.25 42.50/44.50 63.75/65.75 86.50/88.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.50/114.50 138.75/140.75 160.75/162.75 184.25/186.25 1100 112.25/114.25 138.25/140.25 160.25/162.25 184.00/186.00 1200 111.50/113.50 137.75/139.75 159.75/161.75 183.25/185.25 1300 112.00/114.00 138.25/140.25 160.25/162.25 183.75/185.75 1400 112.00/114.00 138.25/140.25 160.25/162.25 184.00/186.00 1500 111.50/113.50 138.00/140.00 160.00/162.00 183.75/185.75 1600 112.50/114.50 139.00/141.00 161.50/163.50 185.50/187.50 1715 113.25/115.25 139.75/141.75 162.25/164.25 186.25/188.25 (Closing Nov 27) 1715 115.00/117.00 141.50/143.50 163.75/165.75 187.50/189.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.00/209.00 227.75/229.75 251.50/253.50 272.50/274.50 1100 206.75/208.75 227.25/229.25 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 1200 206.00/208.00 226.75/228.75 250.50/252.50 271.50/273.50 1300 206.50/208.50 227.25/229.25 251.00/253.00 272.00/274.00 1400 206.75/208.75 227.50/229.50 251.25/253.25 272.50/274.50 1500 206.50/208.50 227.50/229.50 251.50/253.50 273.00/275.00 1600 208.50/210.50 229.50/231.50 253.50/255.50 275.00/277.00 1715 209.50/211.50 230.50/232.50 254.50/256.50 276.00/278.00 (Closing Nov 27) 1715 210.25/212.25 231.00/233.00 255.00/257.00 00.25/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.00% 3.79% 3.94% 4.09% 4.34% 4.34% 1100 4.06% 3.79% 3.94% 4.08% 4.34% 4.34% 1200 3.96% 3.75% 3.91% 4.05% 4.31% 4.32% 1300 3.96% 3.75% 3.90% 4.06% 4.33% 4.34% 1400 4.01% 3.77% 3.92% 4.06% 4.33% 4.34% 1500 3.91% 3.70% 3.87% 4.03% 4.30% 4.32% 1600 4.00% 3.77% 3.92% 4.07% 4.34% 4.35% 1715 4.05% 3.79% 3.93% 4.09% 4.37% 4.38% (Closing Nov 27) 1715 4.20% 3.92% 4.03% 4.16% 4.41% 4.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 1100 4.33% 4.31% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 1200 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.28% 4.26% 4.23% 1300 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 1400 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% 1500 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 4.25% 1600 4.36% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1715 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% (Closing Nov 27) 1715 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4100/64.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com