RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 3

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 01.50/03.00 00.50/01.00 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Nov 2) 1000 02.25/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.75/03.00 03.18% 02.83% 03.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 17.50/19.50 40.25/42.25 65.75/67.75 88.25/90.25 1100 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 88.00/90.00 1200 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 88.00/90.00 1300 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 88.00/90.00 1400 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.50/67.50 88.00/90.00 1500 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.25/67.25 87.50/89.50 1600 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.25/67.25 87.50/89.50 1715 17.50/19.50 40.00/42.00 65.25/67.25 87.50/89.50 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 18.75/20.75 41.50/43.50 67.00/69.00 89.50/91.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 110.75/112.75 137.75/139.75 164.25/166.25 186.50/188.50 1100 110.50/112.50 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 1200 110.50/112.50 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 1300 110.50/112.50 137.50/139.50 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 1400 110.50/112.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 1500 110.00/112.00 136.75/138.75 163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50 1600 110.00/112.00 136.75/138.75 163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50 1715 110.00/112.00 136.75/138.75 163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 166.00/168.00 188.25/190.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.25/212.25 233.00/235.00 253.25/255.25 276.50/278.50 1100 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 253.75/255.75 277.00/279.00 1200 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 253.75/255.70 277.00/279.00 1300 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 253.75/255.75 277.00/279.00 1400 210.00/212.00 233.00/235.00 253.25/255.25 276.50/278.50 1500 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1600 209.25/211.25 232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1715 209.25/211.25 232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 (Closing Nov 2) 1715 212.00/214.00 235.00/237.00 255.50/257.50 279.00/281.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.52% 4.47% 4.45% 4.47% 4.53% 4.58% 1100 4.51% 4.44% 4.43% 4.46% 4.52% 4.57% 1200 4.51% 4.44% 4.43% 4.46% 4.52% 4.57% 1300 4.51% 4.44% 4.43% 4.46% 4.52% 4.57% 1400 4.51% 4.44% 4.43% 4.46% 4.52% 4.56% 1500 4.51% 4.43% 4.41% 4.43% 4.49% 4.54% 1600 4.51% 4.43% 4.41% 4.43% 4.49% 4.54% 1715 4.51% 4.44% 4.41% 4.44% 4.50% 4.55% (Closing Nov 2) 1715 4.61% 4.50% 4.47% 4.49% 4.54% 4.60% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.41% 4.37% 1100 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1200 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1300 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% 1400 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 1500 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.43% 4.39% 4.36% 1600 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% (Closing Nov 2) 1715 4.57% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.5450/64.5550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com