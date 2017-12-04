RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 30

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.75/05.00 02.25/03.75 00.50/01.25 03.11% 03.18% 02.83% (Nov 29) 1000 02.50/04.75 00.50/01.25 02.00/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.00 37.50/39.50 58.75/60.75 81.75/83.75 1100 16.50/18.00 37.50/39.50 59.00/61.00 82.00/84.00 1200 16.50/18.00 37.50/39.50 58.75/60.75 81.75/83.75 1300 16.50/18.00 37.50/39.50 59.00/61.00 82.00/84.00 1400 16.75/18.25 38.00/40.00 59.50/61.50 82.75/84.75 1500 16.75/18.25 38.25/40.25 60.00/62.00 83.00/85.00 1600 16.75/18.25 38.25/40.25 60.00/62.00 83.00/85.00 1715 17.00/18.50 38.50/40.50 60.50/62.50 83.50/85.50 (Closing Nov 29) 1715 17.25/18.75 38.25/40.25 59.75/61.75 82.75/84.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 160.75/162.75 184.75/186.75 1100 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 160.75/162.75 184.75/186.75 1200 111.25/113.25 138.25/140.25 160.50/162.50 184.50/186.50 1300 111.50/113.50 138.50/140.50 160.75/162.75 184.75/186.75 1400 112.25/114.25 139.25/141.25 161.50/163.50 185.50/187.50 1500 112.75/114.75 139.75/141.75 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 1600 112.75/114.75 139.75/141.75 162.00/164.00 186.00/188.00 1715 113.50/115.50 140.50/142.50 162.75/164.75 186.75/188.75 (Closing Nov 29) 1715 112.00/114.00 139.00/141.00 161.50/163.50 185.50/187.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.75/209.75 228.75/230.75 252.75/254.75 274.50/276.50 1100 207.75/209.75 229.00/231.00 253.00/255.00 274.50/276.50 1200 207.50/209.50 228.50/230.50 252.50/254.50 274.00/276.00 1300 207.75/209.75 229.00/231.00 253.00/255.00 274.50/276.50 1400 208.75/210.75 230.25/232.25 254.25/256.25 276.00/278.00 1500 209.25/211.25 230.75/232.75 254.75/256.75 276.50/278.50 1600 209.25/211.25 230.75/232.75 254.75/256.75 276.50/278.50 1715 210.25/212.25 231.75/233.75 255.75/257.75 277.50/279.50 (Closing Nov 29) 1715 208.50/210.50 229.75/231.75 253.75/255.75 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 3.97% 3.86% 4.01% 4.24% 4.44% 4.45% 1100 3.98% 3.87% 4.04% 4.25% 4.45% 4.46% 1200 3.98% 3.86% 4.02% 4.24% 4.45% 4.45% 1300 3.97% 3.87% 4.03% 4.25% 4.46% 4.46% 1400 4.03% 3.91% 4.07% 4.29% 4.48% 4.48% 1500 4.03% 3.93% 4.09% 4.29% 4.49% 4.49% 1600 4.03% 3.93% 4.09% 4.29% 4.50% 4.49% 1715 4.08% 3.97% 4.13% 4.33% 4.53% 4.52% (Closing Nov 29) 1715 4.00% 3.88% 4.04% 4.25% 4.46% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 1100 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 1200 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 1300 4.44% 4.41% 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.33% 1400 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1500 4.46% 4.43% 4.41% 4.40% 4.37% 4.35% 1600 4.47% 4.44% 4.42% 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 1715 4.49% 4.46% 4.44% 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% (Closing Nov 29) 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.4625/64.4725 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com