FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 6
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 6, 2017 / 4:41 AM / in a day

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 6

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.82%           02.82%           02.82%
                                (Nov 3)            
 1000        02.00/04.00      01.50/03.00      00.50/01.00 
               02.83%           02.83%           02.83%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC           JAN            FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  16.50/18.50   39.00/41.00    64.00/66.00    86.50/88.50
 1100  16.50/18.50   39.00/41.00    64.00/66.00    86.25/88.25
 1200  16.50/18.50   39.00/41.00    64.00/66.00    86.50/88.50
 1300  16.50/18.50   39.00/41.00    64.00/66.00    86.25/88.25
 1400  16.50/18.50   39.00/41.00    64.00/66.00    86.25/88.25
 1500  17.00/19.00   39.75/41.75    64.75/66.75    86.75/88.75
 1600  16.50/18.50   39.25/41.25    64.50/66.50    86.75/88.75
 1715  16.50/18.50   39.25/41.25    64.50/66.50    87.00/89.00
                        (Closing Nov 3)
 1715  17.50/19.50   40.00/42.00    65.25/67.25    87.50/89.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY           JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 109.00/111.00 135.50/137.50  162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00
 1100 108.75/110.75 135.50/137.50  161.75/163.75 183.75/185.75
 1200 109.00/111.00 135.75/137.75  162.25/164.25 184.25/186.25
 1300 108.75/110.75 135.50/137.50  162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00
 1400 108.75/110.75 135.50/137.50  162.00/164.00 184.00/186.00
 1500 109.00/111.00 135.75/137.75  162.25/164.25 184.50/186.50
 1600 109.25/111.25 136.25/138.25  162.75/164.75 185.00/187.00
 1715 109.50/111.50 136.50/138.50  163.00/165.00 185.25/187.25
                        (Closing Nov 3)  
 1715 110.00/112.00 136.75/138.75  163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUL            AUG            SEP           OCT
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  207.75/209.75  230.50/232.50 250.75/252.75 274.00/276.00
 1100  207.25/209.25  230.00/232.00 250.25/252.25 273.50/275.50
 1200  207.75/209.75  230.50/232.50 250.75/252.75 274.00/276.00
 1300  207.75/209.75  230.50/232.50 250.75/252.75 274.00/276.00
 1400  207.75/209.75  230.50/232.50 250.75/252.75 274.00/276.00
 1500  208.25/210.25  231.00/233.00 251.25/253.25 274.50/276.50
 1600  208.75/210.75  231.50/233.50 251.75/253.75 275.00/277.00
 1715  209.00/211.00  232.00/234.00 252.25/254.25 275.50/277.50
                        (Closing Nov 3)  
 1715  209.25/211.25  232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.46%    4.40%    4.38%      4.42%     4.48%   4.52%
 1100   4.46%    4.40%    4.37%      4.40%     4.47%   4.52%
 1200   4.46%    4.40%    4.38%      4.42%     4.48%   4.53%
 1300   4.46%    4.40%    4.38%      4.40%     4.47%   4.52%
 1400   4.46%    4.40%    4.38%      4.40%     4.47%   4.52%
 1500   4.57%    4.47%    4.42%      4.43%     4.48%   4.53%
 1600   4.47%    4.43%    4.41%      4.43%     4.49%   4.55%
 1715   4.47%    4.43%    4.41%      4.44%     4.50%   4.55%
                        (Closing Nov 3)  
 1715   4.51%    4.44%    4.41%      4.44%     4.50%   4.55%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.50%    4.47%    4.43%      4.40%     4.37%   4.33%
 1100   4.49%    4.46%    4.42%      4.39%     4.36%   4.32%
 1200   4.51%    4.47%    4.43%      4.40%     4.37%   4.33%
 1300   4.50%    4.47%    4.43%      4.40%     4.37%   4.33%
 1400   4.50%    4.47%    4.44%      4.40%     4.37%   4.34%
 1500   4.51%    4.48%    4.45%      4.41%     4.38%   4.34%
 1600   4.52%    4.49%    4.46%      4.42%     4.39%   4.35%
 1715   4.53%    4.50%    4.46%      4.43%     4.40%   4.36%
                        (Closing Nov 3)
 1715   4.52%    4.49%    4.46%      4.43%     4.40%   4.36%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.6750/64.6850 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.