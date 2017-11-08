RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 7

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Nov 6) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/18.25 39.00/41.00 64.50/66.50 86.75/88.75 1100 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.50/88.50 1200 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.50/88.50 1300 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.50/88.50 1400 16.25/18.25 38.75/40.75 64.25/66.25 86.50/88.50 1500 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.50/88.50 1600 16.25/18.25 39.25/41.25 64.75/66.75 87.00/89.00 1715 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.75/88.75 (Closing Nov 6) 1715 16.50/18.50 39.25/41.25 64.50/66.50 87.00/89.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.50/111.50 136.50/138.50 163.25/165.25 185.50/187.50 1100 109.50/111.50 136.75/138.75 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 1200 109.25/111.25 136.50/138.50 163.25/165.25 185.75/187.75 1300 109.25/111.25 136.50/138.50 163.25/165.25 185.75/187.75 1400 109.00/111.00 136.50/138.50 163.25/165.25 185.75/187.75 1500 109.50/111.50 136.75/138.75 163.50/165.50 186.00/188.00 1600 109.75/111.75 137.00/139.00 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 1715 109.75/111.75 137.25/139.25 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 (Closing Nov 6) 1715 109.50/111.50 136.50/138.50 163.00/165.00 185.25/187.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 252.75/254.75 276.00/278.00 1100 210.00/212.00 233.00/235.00 253.50/255.50 277.00/279.00 1200 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1300 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1400 209.75/211.75 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1500 210.00/212.00 233.00/235.00 253.50/255.50 277.00/279.00 1600 210.75/212.75 233.75/235.75 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 1715 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 (Closing Nov 6) 1715 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 252.25/254.25 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.56% 4.48% 4.45% 4.47% 4.53% 4.58% 1100 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 4.45% 4.53% 4.58% 1200 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 4.45% 4.52% 4.57% 1300 4.51% 4.45% 4.42% 4.45% 4.52% 4.57% 1400 4.53% 4.45% 4.43% 4.44% 4.51% 4.57% 1500 4.50% 4.43% 4.41% 4.44% 4.51% 4.57% 1600 4.56% 4.49% 4.45% 4.46% 4.52% 4.58% 1715 4.50% 4.43% 4.41% 4.45% 4.53% 4.58% (Closing Nov 6) 1715 4.47% 4.43% 4.41% 4.44% 4.50% 4.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.41% 4.37% 1100 4.55% 4.53% 4.49% 4.46% 4.42% 4.38% 1200 4.55% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1300 4.55% 4.52% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 1400 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 1500 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 1600 4.55% 4.53% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1715 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% (Closing Nov 6) 1715 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0250/65.0350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com