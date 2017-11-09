RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 8

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Nov 7) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.25/17.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 1100 15.25/17.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 1200 15.50/17.50 38.50/40.50 63.50/65.50 85.75/87.75 1300 15.50/17.00 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 1400 15.50/17.50 38.50/40.50 63.50/65.50 85.75/87.75 1500 15.25/17.25 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 1600 15.50/17.00 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 1715 15.50/17.00 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 (Closing Nov 7) 1715 16.00/18.00 38.75/40.75 64.00/66.00 86.75/88.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.50/110.50 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1100 108.50/110.50 136.00/138.00 162.75/164.75 185.25/187.25 1200 108.25/110.25 135.75/137.75 162.75/164.75 185.25/187.25 1300 108.50/110.50 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1400 108.50/110.50 136.00/138.00 163.00/165.00 185.50/187.50 1500 108.25/110.20 135.75/137.70 162.50/164.50 185.00/187.00 1600 108.00/110.00 135.50/137.50 162.25/164.25 184.75/186.75 1715 108.00/110.00 135.50/137.50 162.25/164.25 184.75/186.75 (Closing Nov 7) 1715 109.75/111.75 137.25/139.25 164.00/166.00 186.50/188.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1100 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1200 209.25/211.25 232.25/234.25 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1300 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1400 209.50/211.50 232.50/234.50 253.00/255.00 276.50/278.50 1500 209.00/211.00 232.00/234.00 252.50/254.50 276.00/278.00 1600 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 1715 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 (Closing Nov 7) 1715 210.50/212.50 233.50/235.50 254.00/256.00 277.50/279.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.42% 4.39% 4.43% 4.51% 4.56% 1100 4.50% 4.42% 4.39% 4.43% 4.51% 4.56% 1200 4.56% 4.47% 4.42% 4.43% 4.50% 4.56% 1300 4.50% 4.42% 4.40% 4.43% 4.51% 4.57% 1400 4.57% 4.48% 4.43% 4.44% 4.52% 4.57% 1500 4.50% 4.42% 4.40% 4.43% 4.50% 4.56% 1600 4.51% 4.43% 4.40% 4.43% 4.50% 4.55% 1715 4.51% 4.43% 4.40% 4.43% 4.50% 4.56% (Closing Nov 7) 1715 4.50% 4.43% 4.41% 4.45% 4.53% 4.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.54% 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 1100 4.54% 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 1200 4.54% 4.51% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.36% 1300 4.55% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.41% 4.37% 1400 4.55% 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.37% 1500 4.53% 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 4.36% 1600 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 1715 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% (Closing Nov 7) 1715 4.55% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9500/64.9600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com