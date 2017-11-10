RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Nov 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Nov 8) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.00/15.00 35.25/37.25 60.00/62.00 82.50/84.50 1100 13.00/14.50 35.50/37.50 60.25/62.25 82.75/84.75 1200 13.00/15.00 35.50/37.50 60.25/62.25 82.75/84.75 1300 13.25/15.25 35.75/37.75 60.50/62.50 83.00/85.00 1400 13.50/15.00 35.75/37.75 60.50/62.50 82.75/84.75 1500 13.00/15.00 35.50/37.50 60.25/62.25 82.75/84.75 1600 13.25/15.25 35.75/37.75 60.75/62.75 83.00/85.00 1715 13.00/15.00 35.50/37.50 60.50/62.50 83.00/85.00 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 15.50/17.00 38.00/40.00 63.00/65.00 85.50/87.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 105.00/107.00 132.25/134.20 159.00/161.00 181.25/183.20 1100 105.25/107.25 132.50/134.50 159.25/161.25 181.50/183.50 1200 105.25/107.25 132.50/134.50 159.25/161.25 181.50/183.50 1300 105.50/107.50 132.75/134.75 159.50/161.50 182.00/184.00 1400 105.25/107.25 132.75/134.75 159.50/161.50 181.75/183.75 1500 105.25/107.25 132.50/134.50 159.25/161.25 181.75/183.75 1600 105.50/107.50 133.00/135.00 159.50/161.50 182.00/184.00 1715 105.50/107.50 132.75/134.75 159.50/161.50 181.75/183.75 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 108.00/110.00 135.50/137.50 162.25/164.25 184.75/186.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 272.00/274.00 1100 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 248.50/250.50 272.25/274.25 1200 205.25/207.25 228.25/230.25 248.75/250.75 272.25/274.25 1300 205.75/207.75 228.75/230.75 249.25/251.25 272.75/274.75 1400 205.25/207.25 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 272.25/274.25 1500 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 1600 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 1715 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 249.00/251.00 272.50/274.50 (Closing Nov 8) 1715 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 252.00/254.00 275.50/277.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.49% 4.37% 4.37% 4.40% 4.49% 4.53% 1100 4.49% 4.39% 4.39% 4.42% 4.50% 4.54% 1200 4.52% 4.39% 4.38% 4.41% 4.50% 4.54% 1300 4.56% 4.42% 4.40% 4.43% 4.51% 4.55% 1400 4.56% 4.41% 4.39% 4.41% 4.50% 4.54% 1500 4.51% 4.39% 4.38% 4.41% 4.50% 4.54% 1600 4.56% 4.42% 4.40% 4.42% 4.51% 4.55% 1715 4.51% 4.40% 4.40% 4.42% 4.51% 4.54% (Closing Nov 8) 1715 4.51% 4.43% 4.40% 4.43% 4.50% 4.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.51% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 1100 4.52% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 1200 4.52% 4.48% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 4.36% 1400 4.52% 4.48% 4.44% 4.42% 4.38% 4.34% 1500 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% (Closing Nov 8) 1715 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9350/64.9450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com