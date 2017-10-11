RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 10

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Oct 9) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.25 N/A N/A 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 15.75/17.75 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.25/88.25 1100 16.00/17.50 40.25/42.25 62.50/64.50 86.75/88.75 1200 15.75/17.75 40.25/42.25 62.50/64.50 86.75/88.75 1300 15.50/17.50 39.50/41.50 61.75/63.75 86.00/88.00 1400 15.75/17.75 39.75/41.75 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 1500 15.50/17.50 39.75/41.75 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 1600 15.50/17.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 1715 15.50/17.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 (Closing Oct 9) 1715 16.50/18.50 40.75/42.75 63.00/65.00 87.25/89.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.75/109.70 129.75/131.70 155.75/157.70 181.75/183.70 1100 108.25/110.20 130.25/132.20 156.25/158.20 182.25/184.20 1200 108.00/110.00 129.75/131.75 156.00/158.00 181.75/183.75 1300 107.50/109.50 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 1400 107.50/109.50 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 1500 107.25/109.25 128.75/130.75 155.00/157.00 180.75/182.75 1600 107.00/109.00 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 180.75/182.75 1715 107.00/109.00 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 181.00/183.00 (Closing Oct 9) 1715 108.75/110.75 130.75/132.75 156.75/158.75 182.75/184.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.50/205.50 226.75/228.70 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1100 204.00/206.00 227.25/229.20 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 1200 203.25/205.25 226.50/228.50 248.75/250.75 268.50/270.50 1300 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1400 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1500 202.25/204.25 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 1600 202.25/204.25 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 1715 202.25/204.25 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 (Closing Oct 9) 1715 204.50/206.50 227.75/229.75 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.76% 4.59% 4.45% 4.38% 4.38% 4.42% 1100 4.78% 4.63% 4.49% 4.41% 4.40% 4.43% 1200 4.78% 4.62% 4.48% 4.40% 4.38% 4.42% 1300 4.70% 4.55% 4.43% 4.37% 4.36% 4.40% 1400 4.74% 4.58% 4.45% 4.37% 4.37% 4.41% 1500 4.72% 4.58% 4.45% 4.37% 4.35% 4.39% 1600 4.70% 4.55% 4.42% 4.35% 4.35% 4.40% 1715 4.70% 4.55% 4.42% 4.35% 4.35% 4.39% (Closing Oct 9) 1715 4.74% 4.60% 4.47% 4.39% 4.38% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 1200 4.44% 4.41% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1300 4.42% 4.40% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.27% 1400 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1500 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1600 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.26% (Closing Oct 9) 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2750/65.2850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com