RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 11

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Oct 10) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 14.50/16.50 38.50/40.50 60.50/62.50 84.50/86.50 1100 14.50/16.50 38.50/40.50 60.25/62.25 84.00/86.00 1200 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 60.00/62.00 84.00/86.00 1300 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 60.00/62.00 84.00/86.00 1400 14.50/16.00 38.25/40.25 60.25/62.25 84.00/86.00 1500 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 60.00/62.00 84.00/86.00 1600 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 59.75/61.75 83.50/85.50 1715 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 60.00/62.00 84.00/86.00 (Closing Oct 10) 1715 15.50/17.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.00/108.00 128.00/130.00 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 1100 105.50/107.50 127.50/129.50 153.50/155.50 179.50/181.50 1200 105.25/107.20 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 179.00/181.00 1300 105.25/107.20 127.25/129.20 153.00/155.00 179.00/181.00 1400 105.25/107.25 127.00/129.00 153.00/155.00 178.75/180.75 1500 105.25/107.25 127.00/129.00 152.75/154.75 178.50/180.50 1600 105.00/107.00 127.00/129.00 152.75/154.75 178.50/180.50 1715 105.50/107.50 127.50/129.50 153.50/155.50 179.50/181.50 (Closing Oct 10) 1715 107.00/109.00 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 181.00/183.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 246.50/248.50 266.00/268.00 1100 200.75/202.70 223.75/225.70 245.75/247.70 265.50/267.50 1200 200.25/202.20 223.25/225.20 245.25/247.20 265.00/267.00 1300 200.50/202.50 223.50/225.50 245.50/247.50 265.00/267.00 1400 200.00/202.00 223.00/225.00 245.00/247.00 264.75/266.75 1500 199.75/201.75 222.75/224.75 244.75/246.75 264.50/266.50 1600 199.75/201.75 222.75/224.70 244.75/246.70 264.50/266.50 1715 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 246.00/248.00 265.50/267.50 (Closing Oct 10) 1715 202.25/204.25 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.67% 4.53% 4.39% 4.34% 4.34% 4.39% 1100 4.67% 4.51% 4.37% 4.32% 4.32% 4.37% 1200 4.61% 4.48% 4.36% 4.31% 4.31% 4.36% 1300 4.61% 4.48% 4.36% 4.32% 4.32% 4.37% 1400 4.63% 4.51% 4.37% 4.32% 4.31% 4.36% 1500 4.61% 4.48% 4.36% 4.32% 4.31% 4.36% 1600 4.61% 4.48% 4.35% 4.30% 4.31% 4.36% 1715 4.62% 4.49% 4.37% 4.33% 4.33% 4.38% (Closing Oct 10) 1715 4.70% 4.55% 4.42% 4.35% 4.35% 4.39% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 1100 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 1200 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% 1300 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 1400 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% 1500 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1600 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1715 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% (Closing Oct 10) 1715 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1400/65.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com