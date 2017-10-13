RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 12

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/04.75 00.50/01.50 01.75/03.25 03.15% 02.80% 03.27% (Oct 11) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/14.00 35.50/37.50 57.25/59.25 81.00/83.00 1100 12.00/14.00 35.50/37.50 57.00/59.00 80.50/82.50 1200 11.75/13.75 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.00/82.00 1300 11.75/13.75 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.00/82.00 1400 12.00/13.50 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.00/82.00 1500 12.25/13.75 35.25/37.25 56.75/58.75 80.50/82.50 1600 12.00/13.50 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.25/82.25 1715 12.00/13.50 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.25/82.25 (Closing Oct 11) 1715 14.25/16.25 38.00/40.00 60.00/62.00 84.00/86.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 102.50/104.50 124.50/126.50 150.50/152.50 176.50/178.50 1100 102.00/104.00 124.00/126.00 150.00/152.00 176.00/178.00 1200 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 149.25/151.25 175.00/177.00 1300 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 149.25/151.25 175.00/177.00 1400 101.50/103.50 123.50/125.50 149.50/151.50 175.25/177.20 1500 102.00/104.00 124.00/126.00 149.75/151.75 175.50/177.50 1600 101.75/103.75 123.75/125.75 149.75/151.75 175.75/177.75 1715 101.75/103.75 123.75/125.75 149.75/151.75 175.75/177.75 (Closing Oct 11) 1715 105.50/107.50 127.50/129.50 153.50/155.50 179.50/181.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.00/200.00 220.75/222.75 242.50/244.50 262.00/264.00 1100 197.50/199.50 220.25/222.25 242.00/244.00 261.50/263.50 1200 196.50/198.50 219.25/221.25 241.00/243.00 260.50/262.50 1300 196.50/198.50 219.25/221.25 241.00/243.00 260.50/262.50 1400 196.50/198.50 219.25/221.25 241.00/243.00 260.50/262.50 1500 197.00/199.00 219.75/221.75 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 1600 197.00/199.00 219.75/221.75 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 1715 197.00/199.00 219.75/221.75 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 (Closing Oct 11) 1715 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 246.00/248.00 265.50/267.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.62% 4.45% 4.34% 4.30% 4.31% 4.37% 1100 4.62% 4.43% 4.31% 4.27% 4.29% 4.36% 1200 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.25% 4.27% 4.34% 1300 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.25% 4.27% 4.34% 1400 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.25% 4.27% 4.34% 1500 4.60% 4.42% 4.31% 4.28% 4.29% 4.35% 1600 4.55% 4.39% 4.30% 4.27% 4.29% 4.35% 1715 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.26% 4.28% 4.35% (Closing Oct 11) 1715 4.62% 4.49% 4.37% 4.33% 4.33% 4.38% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 4.26% 4.23% 1100 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 1200 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1300 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1400 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1500 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1600 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% (Closing Oct 11) 1715 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0800/65.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com