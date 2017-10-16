RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 13

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/04.50 01.75/03.25 00.50/01.25 03.16% 03.28% 02.81% (Oct 12) 1000 02.25/04.75 00.50/01.50 01.75/03.25 03.15% 02.80% 03.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.50 33.75/35.75 55.25/57.25 78.75/80.75 1100 10.75/12.75 34.25/36.25 56.00/58.00 79.50/81.50 1200 10.75/12.25 33.75/35.75 55.25/57.25 78.75/80.75 1300 10.50/12.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 1400 10.50/12.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 1500 10.75/12.75 34.25/36.25 55.75/57.75 79.25/81.25 1600 10.50/12.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 1715 10.50/12.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 (Closing Oct 12) 1715 12.00/13.50 35.00/37.00 56.50/58.50 80.25/82.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 100.00/102.00 121.75/123.70 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.20 1100 100.50/102.50 122.00/124.00 148.00/150.00 173.75/175.75 1200 100.00/102.00 121.75/123.75 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.25 1300 99.75/101.75 121.50/123.50 147.25/149.25 173.00/175.00 1400 100.00/102.00 121.75/123.75 147.50/149.50 173.25/175.25 1500 100.25/102.25 121.75/123.75 147.75/149.75 173.50/175.50 1600 100.00/102.00 122.00/124.00 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 1715 100.00/102.00 122.00/124.00 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 (Closing Oct 12) 1715 101.75/103.75 123.75/125.75 149.75/151.75 175.75/177.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 194.50/196.50 217.00/219.00 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 1100 195.00/197.00 217.50/219.50 239.00/241.00 258.50/260.50 1200 194.75/196.75 217.00/219.00 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 1300 194.00/196.00 216.50/218.50 238.00/240.00 257.50/259.50 1400 194.50/196.50 217.00/219.00 238.50/240.50 258.00/260.00 1500 194.75/196.75 217.25/219.25 239.00/241.00 258.50/260.50 1600 195.25/197.25 218.00/220.00 239.50/241.50 259.00/261.00 1715 195.50/197.50 218.25/220.25 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 (Closing Oct 12) 1715 197.00/199.00 219.75/221.75 241.50/243.50 261.00/263.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.50% 4.36% 4.27% 4.24% 4.25% 4.32% 1100 4.55% 4.42% 4.31% 4.26% 4.27% 4.33% 1200 4.48% 4.36% 4.27% 4.24% 4.25% 4.32% 1300 4.43% 4.34% 4.25% 4.22% 4.24% 4.31% 1400 4.43% 4.34% 4.25% 4.23% 4.26% 4.32% 1500 4.55% 4.41% 4.30% 4.25% 4.26% 4.33% 1600 4.43% 4.34% 4.25% 4.23% 4.26% 4.34% 1715 4.43% 4.34% 4.25% 4.23% 4.26% 4.33% (Closing Oct 12) 1715 4.55% 4.39% 4.29% 4.26% 4.28% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.19% 1100 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 1200 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.19% 1300 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 4.24% 4.21% 4.19% 1400 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.19% 1500 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 1600 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.22% (Closing Oct 12) 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.9275/64.9375 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com