RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 16

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Oct 13) 1000 02.25/04.50 01.75/03.25 00.50/01.25 03.16% 03.28% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.00/11.50 33.00/35.00 54.50/56.50 78.00/80.00 1100 09.75/11.25 32.75/34.75 54.25/56.25 77.75/79.75 1200 09.50/11.00 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 1300 09.50/11.00 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 1400 09.50/11.00 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 1500 09.50/11.50 32.50/34.50 54.00/56.00 77.50/79.50 1600 09.50/11.50 32.75/34.75 54.25/56.25 78.00/80.00 1715 09.50/11.50 32.75/34.75 54.25/56.25 78.00/80.00 (Closing Oct 13) 1715 10.50/12.00 33.50/35.50 55.00/57.00 78.50/80.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.50/101.50 121.50/123.50 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 1100 99.25/101.25 121.25/123.25 147.25/149.25 173.25/175.25 1200 98.75/100.75 120.50/122.50 146.50/148.50 172.50/174.50 1300 98.75/100.75 120.50/122.50 146.50/148.50 172.50/174.50 1400 99.00/101.00 121.00/123.00 147.00/149.00 173.00/175.00 1500 99.00/101.00 121.00/123.00 147.00/149.00 173.00/175.00 1600 99.50/101.50 121.50/123.50 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 1715 99.50/101.50 121.50/123.50 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 (Closing Oct 13) 1715 100.00/102.00 122.00/124.00 148.00/150.00 174.00/176.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/197.00 218.00/220.00 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 1100 194.75/196.75 217.75/219.75 239.50/241.50 259.00/261.00 1200 194.00/196.00 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 258.50/260.50 1300 194.00/196.00 217.00/219.00 239.00/241.00 258.50/260.50 1400 194.50/196.50 217.50/219.50 239.50/241.50 259.00/261.00 1500 194.75/196.75 218.00/220.00 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 1600 195.25/197.25 218.50/220.50 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 1715 195.25/197.25 218.50/220.50 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 (Closing Oct 13) 1715 195.50/197.50 218.25/220.25 240.00/242.00 259.50/261.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.49% 4.38% 4.28% 4.26% 4.28% 4.36% 1100 4.44% 4.35% 4.26% 4.24% 4.27% 4.35% 1200 4.40% 4.33% 4.24% 4.22% 4.25% 4.33% 1300 4.40% 4.33% 4.24% 4.23% 4.25% 4.33% 1400 4.40% 4.33% 4.24% 4.23% 4.26% 4.34% 1500 4.41% 4.33% 4.24% 4.23% 4.26% 4.34% 1600 4.44% 4.35% 4.27% 4.26% 4.28% 4.36% 1715 4.44% 4.35% 4.27% 4.26% 4.28% 4.36% (Closing Oct 13) 1715 4.43% 4.34% 4.25% 4.23% 4.26% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 1100 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1200 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1300 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1400 4.36% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1500 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 1600 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.25% 1715 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% (Closing Oct 13) 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7400/64.7500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com