RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 17

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.75/06.25 00.50/01.25 03.25/05.00 03.51% 02.81% 03.66% (Oct 16) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.75/07.25 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 74.50/76.50 1100 05.75/07.25 28.75/30.75 50.25/52.25 73.75/75.75 1200 05.75/07.25 29.00/31.00 50.50/52.50 74.00/76.00 1300 05.75/07.25 29.00/31.00 50.50/52.50 74.25/76.25 1400 05.75/07.25 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 74.75/76.75 1500 05.75/07.25 29.00/31.00 50.50/52.50 74.25/76.25 1600 05.75/07.25 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 74.50/76.50 1715 06.00/07.50 29.25/31.25 50.75/52.75 74.25/76.25 (Closing Oct 16) 1715 09.50/11.50 32.75/34.75 54.25/56.25 78.00/80.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 95.75/97.75 117.50/119.50 143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00 1100 95.00/97.00 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 1200 95.25/97.25 117.00/119.00 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 1300 95.50/97.50 117.25/119.25 143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25 1400 96.00/98.00 117.75/119.75 143.75/145.75 169.50/171.50 1500 95.75/97.75 117.75/119.70 143.75/145.70 169.75/171.70 1600 95.75/97.75 117.50/119.50 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 1715 95.75/97.75 117.75/119.75 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 (Closing Oct 16) 1715 99.50/101.50 121.50/123.50 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1100 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1200 190.50/192.50 213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00 1300 190.75/192.75 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1400 191.25/193.25 214.25/216.25 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1500 191.25/193.20 214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 1600 191.25/193.25 214.25/216.25 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1715 191.25/193.25 214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 (Closing Oct 16) 1715 195.25/197.25 218.50/220.50 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.48% 4.35% 4.26% 4.25% 4.27% 4.36% 1100 4.41% 4.31% 4.22% 4.22% 4.25% 4.34% 1200 4.44% 4.33% 4.23% 4.22% 4.25% 4.34% 1300 4.45% 4.33% 4.25% 4.24% 4.26% 4.35% 1400 4.48% 4.35% 4.27% 4.26% 4.28% 4.37% 1500 4.45% 4.33% 4.25% 4.25% 4.27% 4.36% 1600 4.48% 4.35% 4.26% 4.25% 4.27% 4.36% 1715 4.48% 4.34% 4.24% 4.24% 4.27% 4.36% (Closing Oct 16) 1715 4.44% 4.35% 4.27% 4.26% 4.28% 4.36% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1100 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1200 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1300 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1400 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1500 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.25% 4.23% 1600 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% 1715 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% (Closing Oct 16) 1715 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0200/65.0300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com