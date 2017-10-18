FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 17
October 17, 2017 / 4:37 AM / 4 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 17

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        03.75/06.25      00.50/01.25      03.25/05.00 
               03.51%           02.81%           03.66%
                                (Oct 16)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.82%           02.82%           02.82%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV           DEC            JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  05.75/07.25   29.25/31.25    50.75/52.75    74.50/76.50
 1100  05.75/07.25   28.75/30.75    50.25/52.25    73.75/75.75
 1200  05.75/07.25   29.00/31.00    50.50/52.50    74.00/76.00
 1300  05.75/07.25   29.00/31.00    50.50/52.50    74.25/76.25
 1400  05.75/07.25   29.25/31.25    50.75/52.75    74.75/76.75
 1500  05.75/07.25   29.00/31.00    50.50/52.50    74.25/76.25
 1600  05.75/07.25   29.25/31.25    50.75/52.75    74.50/76.50
 1715  06.00/07.50   29.25/31.25    50.75/52.75    74.25/76.25
                        (Closing Oct 16)
 1715  09.50/11.50   32.75/34.75    54.25/56.25    78.00/80.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR           MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   95.75/97.75  117.50/119.50  143.50/145.50 169.00/171.00
 1100   95.00/97.00  117.00/119.00  143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00
 1200   95.25/97.25  117.00/119.00  143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00
 1300   95.50/97.50  117.25/119.25  143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25
 1400   96.00/98.00  117.75/119.75  143.75/145.75 169.50/171.50
 1500   95.75/97.75  117.75/119.70  143.75/145.70 169.75/171.70
 1600   95.75/97.75  117.50/119.50  143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75
 1715   95.75/97.75  117.75/119.75  143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 
                       (Closing Oct 16)
 1715   99.50/101.50 121.50/123.50  147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUN            JUL            AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  190.50/192.50  213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00
 1100  190.50/192.50  213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00
 1200  190.50/192.50  213.50/215.50 235.50/237.50 255.00/257.00
 1300  190.75/192.75  214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50
 1400  191.25/193.25  214.25/216.25 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50
 1500  191.25/193.20  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
 1600  191.25/193.25  214.25/216.25 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50
 1715  191.25/193.25  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
                       (Closing Oct 16)                        
 1715  195.25/197.25  218.50/220.50 240.50/242.50 260.00/262.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.48%    4.35%    4.26%      4.25%     4.27%   4.36%
 1100   4.41%    4.31%    4.22%      4.22%     4.25%   4.34%
 1200   4.44%    4.33%    4.23%      4.22%     4.25%   4.34%
 1300   4.45%    4.33%    4.25%      4.24%     4.26%   4.35%
 1400   4.48%    4.35%    4.27%      4.26%     4.28%   4.37%
 1500   4.45%    4.33%    4.25%      4.25%     4.27%   4.36%
 1600   4.48%    4.35%    4.26%      4.25%     4.27%   4.36%
 1715   4.48%    4.34%    4.24%      4.24%     4.27%   4.36%
                       (Closing Oct 16)   
 1715   4.44%    4.35%    4.27%      4.26%     4.28%   4.36%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.35%    4.33%    4.30%      4.27%     4.24%   4.21%
 1100   4.35%    4.33%    4.30%      4.27%     4.24%   4.21%
 1200   4.34%    4.32%    4.30%      4.27%     4.24%   4.21%
 1300   4.35%    4.33%    4.31%      4.28%     4.25%   4.22%
 1400   4.36%    4.34%    4.32%      4.28%     4.25%   4.22%
 1500   4.37%    4.34%    4.32%      4.29%     4.25%   4.23%
 1600   4.37%    4.34%    4.31%      4.28%     4.25%   4.22%
 1715   4.36%    4.34%    4.31%      4.28%     4.25%   4.22%
                       (Closing Oct 16)  
 1715   4.38%    4.36%    4.34%      4.31%     4.28%   4.25%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0200/65.0300 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
