RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 23

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Oct 18) 1000 04.00/06.25 03.50/05.00 00.50/01.25 03.74% 03.93% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.00/51.00 73.00/75.00 1100 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.25/51.25 73.00/75.00 1200 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.25/51.25 73.25/75.25 1300 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.50 49.50/51.50 73.50/75.50 1400 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.25/51.25 73.25/75.25 1500 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.50/51.50 73.50/75.50 1600 04.25/05.75 27.25/29.25 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1715 04.50/05.50 27.50/29.00 49.25/51.25 73.50/75.50 (Closing Oct 18) 1715 05.00/06.50 28.25/30.25 50.00/52.00 73.75/75.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.50/96.50 116.50/118.50 142.75/144.70 169.00/171.00 1100 94.50/96.50 116.50/118.50 142.75/144.75 169.00/171.00 1200 95.00/97.00 117.00/119.00 143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50 1300 95.50/97.50 117.50/119.50 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 1400 95.00/97.00 117.25/119.25 143.50/145.50 169.75/171.75 1500 95.50/97.50 117.50/119.50 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 1600 95.25/97.25 117.50/119.50 143.75/145.70 170.00/172.00 1715 95.25/97.25 117.50/119.50 143.75/145.75 170.00/172.00 (Closing Oct 18) 1715 95.25/97.25 117.25/119.25 143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.75/192.70 213.75/215.70 235.75/237.70 255.50/257.50 1100 190.75/192.75 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 1200 191.25/193.25 214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00 1300 191.50/193.50 214.75/216.75 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50 1400 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50 1500 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50 1600 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 1715 191.75/193.75 215.25/217.25 237.25/239.25 257.00/259.00 (Closing Oct 18) 1715 190.75/192.75 214.00/216.00 236.00/238.00 255.50/257.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.32% 4.25% 4.25% 4.28% 4.38% 1100 4.41% 4.34% 4.25% 4.25% 4.28% 4.38% 1200 4.41% 4.34% 4.26% 4.28% 4.30% 4.40% 1300 4.45% 4.37% 4.28% 4.30% 4.32% 4.41% 1400 4.41% 4.34% 4.26% 4.28% 4.31% 4.40% 1500 4.41% 4.36% 4.28% 4.30% 4.32% 4.41% 1600 4.41% 4.32% 4.27% 4.29% 4.32% 4.41% 1715 4.41% 4.34% 4.28% 4.29% 4.32% 4.41% (Closing Oct 18) 1715 4.44% 4.34% 4.25% 4.25% 4.28% 4.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.37% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1100 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 1200 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.27% 4.24% 1300 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1400 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1500 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1600 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1715 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% (Closing Oct 18) 1715 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.28% 4.25% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0175/65.0275 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com