RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 24
#Company News
October 24, 2017 / 4:44 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 24

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.81%           02.81%           02.81%
                                (Oct 23)            
 1000        01.00/03.00      00.50/01.50      00.50/01.50
               02.80%           02.80%           02.80%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV           DEC            JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.25/50.25    72.50/74.50
 1100  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1200  03.50/05.00   27.00/29.00    49.00/51.00    73.25/75.25
 1300  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.00    48.25/50.25    72.75/74.75
 1400  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1500  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1600  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1715  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
                        (Closing Oct 23)
 1715  04.50/05.50   27.50/29.00    49.25/51.25    73.50/75.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR           MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  94.25/96.25  116.50/118.50  142.75/144.75 169.00/171.00
 1100  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50
 1200  95.00/97.00  117.00/119.00  143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50
 1300  94.50/96.50  116.75/118.70  143.00/145.00 169.25/171.20
 1400  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25
 1500  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25
 1600  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50
 1715  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50
                        (Closing Oct 23)  
 1715  95.25/97.25  117.50/119.50  143.75/145.75 170.00/172.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUN            JUL            AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  191.00/193.00  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
 1100  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50
 1200  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50
 1300  191.00/193.00  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
 1400  191.00/193.00  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
 1500  191.00/193.00  214.50/216.50 236.50/238.50 256.00/258.00
 1600  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50
 1715  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50
                        (Closing Oct 23)  
 1715  191.75/193.75  215.25/217.25 237.25/239.25 257.00/259.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.42%    4.33%    4.26%      4.28%     4.31%   4.41%
 1100   4.42%    4.35%    4.29%      4.31%     4.34%   4.43%
 1200   4.50%    4.40%    4.31%      4.32%     4.34%   4.44%
 1300   4.38%    4.33%    4.28%      4.29%     4.32%   4.42%
 1400   4.42%    4.35%    4.29%      4.30%     4.33%   4.42%
 1500   4.42%    4.35%    4.28%      4.30%     4.33%   4.42%
 1600   4.42%    4.34%    4.28%      4.30%     4.33%   4.42% 
 1715   4.41%    4.34%    4.28%      4.30%     4.33%   4.42% 
                        (Closing Oct 23)  
 1715   4.41%    4.34%    4.28%      4.29%     4.32%   4.41%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.40%    4.39%    4.36%      4.32%     4.29%   4.26%
 1100   4.42%    4.40%    4.37%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
 1200   4.42%    4.40%    4.37%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
 1300   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.32%     4.29%   4.26%
 1400   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.32%     4.29%   4.26%
 1500   4.41%    4.38%    4.36%      4.32%     4.28%   4.25%
 1600   4.41%    4.39%    4.37%      4.33%     4.29%   4.26%
 1715   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.29%   4.26%
                        (Closing Oct 23)
 1715   4.41%    4.38%    4.36%      4.32%     4.29%   4.26%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0550/65.0650 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
