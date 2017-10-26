FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 25
October 25, 2017 / 4:45 AM / in a day

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 25

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.80%           02.80%           02.80%
                                (Oct 24)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25
               02.81%           02.81%           02.81%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV           DEC            JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  03.00/04.00   26.00/28.00    48.00/50.00    72.50/74.50
 1100  02.75/03.75   26.00/28.00    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1200  02.75/03.75   26.00/28.00    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
 1300  02.75/03.75   26.00/28.00    48.25/50.25    72.75/74.75
 1400  02.75/03.75   26.50/28.50    49.00/51.00    73.50/75.50
 1500  02.75/03.75   26.50/28.50    49.00/51.00    73.50/75.50
 1600  02.75/04.25   26.50/28.50    49.00/51.00    73.50/75.50
 1715  02.75/03.75   26.00/28.00    48.25/50.25    72.75/74.75
                        (Closing Oct 24)
 1715  03.50/05.00   26.50/28.50    48.50/50.50    73.00/75.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR           MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  94.50/96.50  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.20 169.50/171.50
 1100  95.00/97.00  117.25/119.25  143.50/145.50 169.75/171.75
 1200  95.00/97.00  117.50/119.50  144.00/146.00 170.25/172.20
 1300  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.20 169.50/171.50
 1400  95.50/97.50  117.50/119.50  144.00/146.00 170.00/172.00
 1500  95.50/97.50  117.50/119.50  144.00/146.00 170.25/172.25
 1600  95.50/97.50  117.50/119.50  144.00/146.00 170.25/172.25
 1715  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.50/145.50 169.75/171.70
                        (Closing Oct 24)  
 1715  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUN            JUL            AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00
 1100  191.75/193.75  215.25/217.25 237.75/239.75 257.50/259.50
 1200  192.25/194.20  215.75/217.70 238.25/240.20 258.00/260.00
 1300  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00
 1400  192.00/194.00  215.50/217.50 237.75/239.75 257.50/259.50
 1500  192.25/194.25  215.75/217.75 238.25/240.25 258.00/260.00
 1600  192.25/194.25  215.75/217.75 238.25/240.25 258.00/260.00
 1715  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00
                        (Closing Oct 24)  
 1715  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.46%    4.36%    4.29%      4.32%     4.35%   4.44%
 1100   4.45%    4.40%    4.32%      4.33%     4.36%   4.45%
 1200   4.45%    4.40%    4.32%      4.34%     4.37%   4.46%
 1300   4.45%    4.38%    4.31%      4.33%     4.35%   4.44%
 1400   4.53%    4.45%    4.35%      4.36%     4.37%   4.47%
 1500   4.53%    4.45%    4.35%      4.36%     4.37%   4.47%
 1600   4.54%    4.46%    4.36%      4.37%     4.38%   4.47%
 1715   4.47%    4.40%    4.32%      4.34%     4.37%   4.47%
                        (Closing Oct 24)  
 1715   4.41%    4.34%    4.28%      4.30%     4.33%   4.42% 
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.42%    4.40%    4.37%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
 1100   4.43%    4.41%    4.37%      4.34%     4.31%   4.28%
 1200   4.44%    4.42%    4.39%      4.36%     4.32%   4.29%
 1300   4.42%    4.40%    4.37%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
 1400   4.44%    4.42%    4.39%      4.35%     4.31%   4.28%
 1500   4.44%    4.42%    4.39%      4.36%     4.32%   4.29%
 1600   4.45%    4.43%    4.40%      4.36%     4.33%   4.30%
 1715   4.45%    4.42%    4.39%      4.36%     4.32%   4.29%
                        (Closing Oct 24)
 1715   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.29%   4.26%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8900/64.9000 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

