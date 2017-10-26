RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 25

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Oct 24) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/04.00 26.00/28.00 48.00/50.00 72.50/74.50 1100 02.75/03.75 26.00/28.00 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 1200 02.75/03.75 26.00/28.00 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 1300 02.75/03.75 26.00/28.00 48.25/50.25 72.75/74.75 1400 02.75/03.75 26.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1500 02.75/03.75 26.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1600 02.75/04.25 26.50/28.50 49.00/51.00 73.50/75.50 1715 02.75/03.75 26.00/28.00 48.25/50.25 72.75/74.75 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 03.50/05.00 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 73.00/75.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 94.50/96.50 117.00/119.00 143.25/145.20 169.50/171.50 1100 95.00/97.00 117.25/119.25 143.50/145.50 169.75/171.75 1200 95.00/97.00 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 170.25/172.20 1300 94.75/96.75 117.00/119.00 143.25/145.20 169.50/171.50 1400 95.50/97.50 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 170.00/172.00 1500 95.50/97.50 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 170.25/172.25 1600 95.50/97.50 117.50/119.50 144.00/146.00 170.25/172.25 1715 94.75/96.75 117.00/119.00 143.50/145.50 169.75/171.70 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 94.75/96.75 117.00/119.00 143.25/145.25 169.50/171.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 1100 191.75/193.75 215.25/217.25 237.75/239.75 257.50/259.50 1200 192.25/194.20 215.75/217.70 238.25/240.20 258.00/260.00 1300 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 1400 192.00/194.00 215.50/217.50 237.75/239.75 257.50/259.50 1500 192.25/194.25 215.75/217.75 238.25/240.25 258.00/260.00 1600 192.25/194.25 215.75/217.75 238.25/240.25 258.00/260.00 1715 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 (Closing Oct 24) 1715 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.00/239.00 256.50/258.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.46% 4.36% 4.29% 4.32% 4.35% 4.44% 1100 4.45% 4.40% 4.32% 4.33% 4.36% 4.45% 1200 4.45% 4.40% 4.32% 4.34% 4.37% 4.46% 1300 4.45% 4.38% 4.31% 4.33% 4.35% 4.44% 1400 4.53% 4.45% 4.35% 4.36% 4.37% 4.47% 1500 4.53% 4.45% 4.35% 4.36% 4.37% 4.47% 1600 4.54% 4.46% 4.36% 4.37% 4.38% 4.47% 1715 4.47% 4.40% 4.32% 4.34% 4.37% 4.47% (Closing Oct 24) 1715 4.41% 4.34% 4.28% 4.30% 4.33% 4.42% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 1100 4.43% 4.41% 4.37% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1200 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 1300 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 1400 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 1500 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 1600 4.45% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% (Closing Oct 24) 1715 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8900/64.9000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com