RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 26
#Company News
October 26, 2017 / 4:42 AM / a day ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 26

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        02.00/04.50      00.50/01.25      01.50/03.25 
               02.82%           02.82%           02.82%
                                (Oct 25)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.80%           02.80%           02.80%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      OCT            NOV           DEC            JAN
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  00.25/01.25   23.50/25.50    45.50/47.50    70.00/72.00
 1100  00.25/01.25   23.50/25.50    45.50/47.50    70.00/72.00
 1200  00.25/01.25   23.25/25.25    45.00/47.00    69.50/71.50
 1300  00.25/01.25   23.00/25.00    45.00/47.00    69.50/71.50
 1400  00.25/01.25   23.00/25.00    45.00/47.00    69.50/71.50
 1500  00.25/01.25   23.00/25.00    45.00/47.00    69.50/71.50 
 1600  00.25/01.25   23.25/25.25    45.00/47.00    69.25/71.25 
 1715  00.50/01.25   23.50/25.50    45.25/47.25    69.50/71.50 
                        (Closing Oct 25)
 1715  02.75/03.75   26.00/28.00    48.25/50.25    72.75/74.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      FEB            MAR            APR           MAY
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  92.00/94.00  114.25/116.25  140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50
 1100  92.00/94.00  114.25/116.25  140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50
 1200  91.50/93.50  113.50/115.50  139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50
 1300  91.50/93.50  113.75/115.75  140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00
 1400  91.50/93.50  113.75/115.75  140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00
 1500  91.50/93.50  113.50/115.50  139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50
 1600  91.25/93.25  113.50/115.50  139.75/141.75 165.75/167.75
 1715  91.50/93.50  113.75/115.70  140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00
                        (Closing Oct 25)  
 1715  94.75/96.75  117.00/119.00  143.50/145.50 169.75/171.70
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUN            JUL            AUG           SEP
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  188.50/190.50  212.00/214.00 234.50/236.50 254.00/256.00
 1100  188.50/190.50  212.00/214.00 234.50/236.50 254.00/256.00
 1200  187.50/189.50  211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00
 1300  188.00/190.00  211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50
 1400  188.00/190.00  211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50
 1500  187.50/189.50  211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00
 1600  187.50/189.50  211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00
 1715  188.00/190.00  211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50
                        (Closing Oct 25)  
 1715  191.50/193.50  215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.45%    4.37%    4.30%      4.33%     4.36%   4.45%
 1100   4.45%    4.37%    4.30%      4.33%     4.36%   4.45%
 1200   4.41%    4.32%    4.27%      4.31%     4.33%   4.42%
 1300   4.35%    4.31%    4.26%      4.30%     4.33%   4.43%
 1400   4.36%    4.31%    4.27%      4.30%     4.33%   4.43%
 1500   4.36%    4.32%    4.27%      4.31%     4.33%   4.42%
 1600   4.40%    4.32%    4.25%      4.29%     4.33%   4.43%
 1715   4.45%    4.34%    4.27%      4.30%     4.34%   4.44%
                        (Closing Oct 25)  
 1715   4.47%    4.40%    4.32%      4.34%     4.37%   4.47%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.43%    4.41%    4.38%      4.35%     4.32%   4.29%
 1100   4.43%    4.41%    4.38%      4.35%     4.32%   4.29%
 1200   4.40%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.30%   4.26%
 1300   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.30%   4.27%
 1400   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
 1500   4.40%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.30%   4.26%
 1600   4.41%    4.39%    4.36%      4.33%     4.29%   4.26%
 1715   4.42%    4.40%    4.37%      4.34%     4.30%   4.27%
                        (Closing Oct 25)
 1715   4.45%    4.42%    4.39%      4.36%     4.32%   4.29%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8200/64.8300 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
