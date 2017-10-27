RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 26

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.50 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Oct 25) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 23.50/25.50 45.50/47.50 70.00/72.00 1100 00.25/01.25 23.50/25.50 45.50/47.50 70.00/72.00 1200 00.25/01.25 23.25/25.25 45.00/47.00 69.50/71.50 1300 00.25/01.25 23.00/25.00 45.00/47.00 69.50/71.50 1400 00.25/01.25 23.00/25.00 45.00/47.00 69.50/71.50 1500 00.25/01.25 23.00/25.00 45.00/47.00 69.50/71.50 1600 00.25/01.25 23.25/25.25 45.00/47.00 69.25/71.25 1715 00.50/01.25 23.50/25.50 45.25/47.25 69.50/71.50 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 02.75/03.75 26.00/28.00 48.25/50.25 72.75/74.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 92.00/94.00 114.25/116.25 140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50 1100 92.00/94.00 114.25/116.25 140.50/142.50 166.50/168.50 1200 91.50/93.50 113.50/115.50 139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50 1300 91.50/93.50 113.75/115.75 140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00 1400 91.50/93.50 113.75/115.75 140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00 1500 91.50/93.50 113.50/115.50 139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50 1600 91.25/93.25 113.50/115.50 139.75/141.75 165.75/167.75 1715 91.50/93.50 113.75/115.70 140.00/142.00 166.00/168.00 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 94.75/96.75 117.00/119.00 143.50/145.50 169.75/171.70 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 188.50/190.50 212.00/214.00 234.50/236.50 254.00/256.00 1100 188.50/190.50 212.00/214.00 234.50/236.50 254.00/256.00 1200 187.50/189.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00 1300 188.00/190.00 211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50 1400 188.00/190.00 211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50 1500 187.50/189.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00 1600 187.50/189.50 211.00/213.00 233.50/235.50 253.00/255.00 1715 188.00/190.00 211.50/213.50 234.00/236.00 253.50/255.50 (Closing Oct 25) 1715 191.50/193.50 215.00/217.00 237.50/239.50 257.00/259.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.45% 4.37% 4.30% 4.33% 4.36% 4.45% 1100 4.45% 4.37% 4.30% 4.33% 4.36% 4.45% 1200 4.41% 4.32% 4.27% 4.31% 4.33% 4.42% 1300 4.35% 4.31% 4.26% 4.30% 4.33% 4.43% 1400 4.36% 4.31% 4.27% 4.30% 4.33% 4.43% 1500 4.36% 4.32% 4.27% 4.31% 4.33% 4.42% 1600 4.40% 4.32% 4.25% 4.29% 4.33% 4.43% 1715 4.45% 4.34% 4.27% 4.30% 4.34% 4.44% (Closing Oct 25) 1715 4.47% 4.40% 4.32% 4.34% 4.37% 4.47% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1200 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.26% 1300 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1400 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 1500 4.40% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.26% 1600 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% 4.26% 1715 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% (Closing Oct 25) 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8200/64.8300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com