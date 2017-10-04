RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 3

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.78% 02.78% 02.78% (Sep 29) 1000 03.25/05.25 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.25 03.63% 03.84% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.25/22.25 42.25/44.25 63.50/65.50 86.50/88.50 1100 20.50/22.50 43.00/45.00 64.25/66.25 87.50/89.50 1200 20.50/22.50 42.50/44.50 63.75/65.75 87.00/89.00 1300 20.50/22.50 42.75/44.75 64.25/66.25 87.25/89.25 1400 20.50/22.50 42.75/44.75 64.25/66.25 87.50/89.50 1500 20.75/22.75 43.00/45.00 64.50/66.50 87.50/89.50 1600 21.00/23.00 43.50/45.50 65.50/67.50 89.00/91.00 1715 21.00/23.00 43.50/45.50 65.50/67.50 89.00/91.00 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 64.25/66.25 87.25/89.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.50/109.50 129.00/131.00 154.50/156.50 180.00/182.00 1100 108.25/110.25 129.50/131.50 155.25/157.25 181.00/183.00 1200 108.00/110.00 129.50/131.50 155.00/157.00 180.50/182.50 1300 108.00/110.00 129.25/131.25 155.00/157.00 180.75/182.75 1400 108.25/110.25 129.50/131.50 155.25/157.25 181.00/183.00 1500 108.25/110.25 129.50/131.50 155.25/157.25 181.00/183.00 1600 110.00/112.00 131.50/133.50 157.25/159.25 183.00/185.00 1715 110.00/112.00 131.50/133.50 157.25/159.25 183.00/185.00 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 108.25/110.25 129.75/131.75 155.25/157.25 180.75/182.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.00/203.00 224.00/226.00 246.00/248.00 266.00/268.00 1100 202.25/204.25 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 1200 201.50/203.50 224.50/226.50 246.50/248.50 266.50/268.50 1300 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 246.75/248.75 266.50/268.50 1400 202.25/204.25 225.00/227.00 246.75/248.75 266.50/268.50 1500 202.25/204.25 225.00/227.00 246.75/248.75 266.50/268.50 1600 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 1715 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 (Closing Sep 29) 1715 201.75/203.75 224.75/226.75 246.75/248.75 266.50/268.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.46% 4.28% 4.20% 4.13% 4.14% 4.18% 1100 4.52% 4.35% 4.24% 4.17% 4.16% 4.20% 1200 4.51% 4.31% 4.22% 4.16% 4.16% 4.20% 1300 4.52% 4.33% 4.25% 4.16% 4.16% 4.20% 1400 4.51% 4.33% 4.25% 4.17% 4.17% 4.20% 1500 4.56% 4.36% 4.26% 4.17% 4.17% 4.20% 1600 4.62% 4.41% 4.33% 4.25% 4.24% 4.27% 1715 4.61% 4.41% 4.33% 4.25% 4.24% 4.27% (Closing Sep 29) 1715 4.47% 4.30% 4.22% 4.15% 4.16% 4.20% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.24% 4.23% 4.21% 4.18% 4.16% 4.15% 1100 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1200 4.26% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 4.16% 1300 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1400 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1500 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1600 4.32% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 1715 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% (Closing Sep 29) 1715 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4950/65.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com