RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 30
#Company News
October 30, 2017 / 4:50 AM / in a day

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 30

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.81%           02.81%           02.81%
                                (Oct 27)            
 1000        02.00/04.50      01.50/03.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.81%           02.81%           02.81%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC           JAN            FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  22.25/24.25   44.00/46.00    68.50/70.50    90.50/92.50
 1100  22.50/24.50   44.50/46.50    69.25/71.25    91.50/93.50
 1200  22.75/24.75   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.00/94.00
 1300  22.75/24.75   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.00/94.00
 1400  23.00/25.00   45.25/47.25    70.25/72.25    92.00/94.00
 1500  23.00/25.00   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.00/94.00 
 1600  22.75/24.75   45.25/47.25    70.25/72.25    92.25/94.25  
 1715  23.00/25.00   45.50/47.50    70.50/72.50    92.75/94.75  
                        (Closing Oct 27)
 1715  23.25/25.25   45.00/47.00    69.50/71.50    91.50/93.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY           JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 113.00/115.00 139.50/141.50  165.75/167.75 187.75/189.75
 1100 114.00/116.00 141.00/143.00  167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50
 1200 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25  167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 
 1300 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25  167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50
 1400 114.50/116.50 141.00/143.00  167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50
 1500 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25  167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50
 1600 114.75/116.75 141.50/143.50  167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00
 1715 115.25/117.25 142.00/144.00  168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75
                        (Closing Oct 27)  
 1715 114.00/116.00 140.50/142.50  167.00/169.00 189.00/191.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUL            AUG            SEP           OCT
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  211.25/213.25  233.75/235.75 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50
 1100  213.00/215.00  235.50/237.00 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50
 1200  213.25/215.25  236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00
 1300  213.25/215.25  236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00
 1400  213.25/215.25  236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00
 1500  213.25/215.25  236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00
 1600  213.75/215.75  236.50/238.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50
 1715  214.50/216.50  237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50
                        (Closing Oct 27)  
 1715  212.50/214.50  235.00/237.00 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.47%    4.35%    4.30%      4.33%     4.38%   4.46%
 1100   4.52%    4.40%    4.34%      4.37%     4.42%   4.51%
 1200   4.57%    4.44%    4.39%      4.39%     4.44%   4.51%
 1300   4.57%    4.45%    4.39%      4.39%     4.44%   4.51%
 1400   4.61%    4.47%    4.40%      4.40%     4.44%   4.51%
 1500   4.61%    4.45%    4.39%      4.40%     4.45%   4.52%
 1600   4.58%    4.47%    4.41%      4.41%     4.46%   4.53%
 1715   4.62%    4.50%    4.42%      4.43%     4.47%   4.54%
                        (Closing Oct 27)  
 1715   4.54%    4.37%    4.30%      4.33%     4.36%   4.46%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.44%    4.42%    4.39%      4.35%     4.32%   4.29%
 1100   4.49%    4.46%    4.42%      4.38%     4.35%   4.32%
 1200   4.49%    4.46%    4.43%      4.39%     4.36%   4.32%
 1300   4.49%    4.46%    4.43%      4.39%     4.36%   4.32%
 1400   4.49%    4.46%    4.43%      4.40%     4.36%   4.33%
 1500   4.50%    4.47%    4.43%      4.40%     4.37%   4.33%
 1600   4.50%    4.48%    4.44%      4.41%     4.38%   4.34%
 1715   4.52%    4.49%    4.46%      4.42%     4.39%   4.35%
                        (Closing Oct 27)
 1715   4.45%    4.42%    4.39%      4.36%     4.33%   4.29%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8500/64.8600 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
