RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 30

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% (Oct 27) 1000 02.00/04.50 01.50/03.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/24.25 44.00/46.00 68.50/70.50 90.50/92.50 1100 22.50/24.50 44.50/46.50 69.25/71.25 91.50/93.50 1200 22.75/24.75 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.00/94.00 1300 22.75/24.75 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.00/94.00 1400 23.00/25.00 45.25/47.25 70.25/72.25 92.00/94.00 1500 23.00/25.00 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.00/94.00 1600 22.75/24.75 45.25/47.25 70.25/72.25 92.25/94.25 1715 23.00/25.00 45.50/47.50 70.50/72.50 92.75/94.75 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 23.25/25.25 45.00/47.00 69.50/71.50 91.50/93.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 113.00/115.00 139.50/141.50 165.75/167.75 187.75/189.75 1100 114.00/116.00 141.00/143.00 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1200 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1300 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1400 114.50/116.50 141.00/143.00 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1500 114.50/116.50 141.25/143.25 167.50/169.50 189.50/191.50 1600 114.75/116.75 141.50/143.50 167.75/169.75 190.00/192.00 1715 115.25/117.25 142.00/144.00 168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 114.00/116.00 140.50/142.50 167.00/169.00 189.00/191.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 211.25/213.25 233.75/235.75 253.50/255.50 276.50/278.50 1100 213.00/215.00 235.50/237.00 255.50/257.50 278.50/280.50 1200 213.25/215.25 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1300 213.25/215.25 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1400 213.25/215.25 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1500 213.25/215.25 236.00/238.00 256.00/258.00 279.00/281.00 1600 213.75/215.75 236.50/238.50 256.50/258.50 279.50/281.50 1715 214.50/216.50 237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50 (Closing Oct 27) 1715 212.50/214.50 235.00/237.00 255.00/257.00 278.00/280.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.47% 4.35% 4.30% 4.33% 4.38% 4.46% 1100 4.52% 4.40% 4.34% 4.37% 4.42% 4.51% 1200 4.57% 4.44% 4.39% 4.39% 4.44% 4.51% 1300 4.57% 4.45% 4.39% 4.39% 4.44% 4.51% 1400 4.61% 4.47% 4.40% 4.40% 4.44% 4.51% 1500 4.61% 4.45% 4.39% 4.40% 4.45% 4.52% 1600 4.58% 4.47% 4.41% 4.41% 4.46% 4.53% 1715 4.62% 4.50% 4.42% 4.43% 4.47% 4.54% (Closing Oct 27) 1715 4.54% 4.37% 4.30% 4.33% 4.36% 4.46% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 1100 4.49% 4.46% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 1200 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 1300 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 1400 4.49% 4.46% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 4.33% 1500 4.50% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 1600 4.50% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% (Closing Oct 27) 1715 4.45% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 4.33% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8500/64.8600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com