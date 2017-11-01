RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 31

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Oct 30) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.00/24.00 44.75/46.75 70.00/72.00 92.25/94.25 1100 21.75/23.75 44.50/46.50 69.50/71.50 91.50/93.50 1200 22.00/24.00 44.75/46.75 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 1300 22.25/24.25 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 1400 22.50/24.50 45.50/47.50 70.75/72.75 93.25/95.25 1500 22.50/24.50 45.25/47.25 70.50/72.50 93.00/95.00 1600 22.00/24.00 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 1715 22.00/24.00 45.00/47.00 70.00/72.00 92.50/94.50 (Closing Oct 30) 1715 23.00/25.00 45.50/47.50 70.50/72.50 92.75/94.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.75/116.75 141.75/143.75 168.25/170.25 190.50/192.50 1100 114.00/116.00 141.00/143.00 167.50/169.50 189.75/191.75 1200 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00 168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75 1300 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00 168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00 1400 115.75/117.75 143.00/145.00 170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50 1500 115.50/117.50 142.50/144.50 169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50 1600 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00 168.75/170.75 191.25/193.25 1715 115.00/117.00 141.50/143.50 168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50 (Closing Oct 30) 1715 115.25/117.25 142.00/144.00 168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.25/216.25 237.00/239.00 257.00/259.00 280.50/282.50 1100 213.50/215.50 236.25/238.25 256.25/258.25 279.50/281.50 1200 214.50/216.50 237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50 1300 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50 1400 216.25/218.25 239.25/241.25 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00 1500 215.50/217.50 238.50/240.50 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50 1600 215.25/217.25 238.25/240.25 258.50/260.50 282.00/284.00 1715 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 257.75/259.75 281.00/283.00 (Closing Oct 30) 1715 214.50/216.50 237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.60% 4.51% 4.44% 4.45% 4.49% 4.56% 1100 4.56% 4.48% 4.41% 4.42% 4.46% 4.54% 1200 4.60% 4.51% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.57% 1300 4.65% 4.53% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.57% 1400 4.70% 4.58% 4.50% 4.50% 4.53% 4.61% 1500 4.69% 4.56% 4.48% 4.49% 4.52% 4.59% 1600 4.61% 4.53% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.58% 1715 4.61% 4.53% 4.45% 4.47% 4.50% 4.56% (Closing Oct 30) 1715 4.62% 4.50% 4.42% 4.43% 4.47% 4.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.53% 4.51% 4.47% 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 1100 4.51% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 4.35% 1200 4.54% 4.52% 4.48% 4.44% 4.40% 4.37% 1300 4.54% 4.52% 4.49% 4.45% 4.42% 4.38% 1400 4.59% 4.56% 4.52% 4.48% 4.44% 4.41% 1500 4.56% 4.54% 4.50% 4.47% 4.44% 4.40% 1600 4.55% 4.53% 4.50% 4.46% 4.43% 4.39% 1715 4.53% 4.51% 4.48% 4.45% 4.41% 4.38% (Closing Oct 30) 1715 4.52% 4.49% 4.46% 4.42% 4.39% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7450/64.7550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com