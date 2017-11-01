FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 31
October 31, 2017 / 4:41 AM / 2 days ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 31

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.82%           02.82%           02.82%
                                (Oct 30)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25      00.50/01.25 
               02.81%           02.81%           02.81%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      NOV            DEC           JAN            FEB
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  22.00/24.00   44.75/46.75    70.00/72.00    92.25/94.25
 1100  21.75/23.75   44.50/46.50    69.50/71.50    91.50/93.50
 1200  22.00/24.00   44.75/46.75    70.00/72.00    92.50/94.50
 1300  22.25/24.25   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.50/94.50
 1400  22.50/24.50   45.50/47.50    70.75/72.75    93.25/95.25
 1500  22.50/24.50   45.25/47.25    70.50/72.50    93.00/95.00
 1600  22.00/24.00   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.50/94.50
 1715  22.00/24.00   45.00/47.00    70.00/72.00    92.50/94.50
                        (Closing Oct 30)
 1715  23.00/25.00   45.50/47.50    70.50/72.50    92.75/94.75  
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAR            APR            MAY           JUN
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000 114.75/116.75 141.75/143.75  168.25/170.25 190.50/192.50
 1100 114.00/116.00 141.00/143.00  167.50/169.50 189.75/191.75
 1200 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00  168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75
 1300 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00  168.50/170.50 191.00/193.00
 1400 115.75/117.75 143.00/145.00  170.00/172.00 192.50/194.50
 1500 115.50/117.50 142.50/144.50  169.00/171.00 191.50/193.50
 1600 115.00/117.00 142.00/144.00  168.75/170.75 191.25/193.25
 1715 115.00/117.00 141.50/143.50  168.00/170.00 190.50/192.50
                        (Closing Oct 30)  
 1715 115.25/117.25 142.00/144.00  168.50/170.50 190.75/192.75
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME       JUL            AUG            SEP           OCT
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  214.25/216.25  237.00/239.00 257.00/259.00 280.50/282.50
 1100  213.50/215.50  236.25/238.25 256.25/258.25 279.50/281.50
 1200  214.50/216.50  237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50
 1300  215.00/217.00  238.00/240.00 258.00/260.00 281.50/283.50
 1400  216.25/218.25  239.25/241.25 259.50/261.50 283.00/285.00
 1500  215.50/217.50  238.50/240.50 259.00/261.00 282.50/284.50
 1600  215.25/217.25  238.25/240.25 258.50/260.50 282.00/284.00
 1715  214.50/216.50  237.50/239.50 257.75/259.75 281.00/283.00
                        (Closing Oct 30)  
 1715  214.50/216.50  237.25/239.25 257.25/259.25 280.50/282.50
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.60%    4.51%    4.44%      4.45%     4.49%   4.56%
 1100   4.56%    4.48%    4.41%      4.42%     4.46%   4.54%
 1200   4.60%    4.51%    4.45%      4.47%     4.50%   4.57%
 1300   4.65%    4.53%    4.45%      4.47%     4.50%   4.57%
 1400   4.70%    4.58%    4.50%      4.50%     4.53%   4.61%
 1500   4.69%    4.56%    4.48%      4.49%     4.52%   4.59%
 1600   4.61%    4.53%    4.45%      4.47%     4.50%   4.58%
 1715   4.61%    4.53%    4.45%      4.47%     4.50%   4.56%
                        (Closing Oct 30)  
 1715   4.62%    4.50%    4.42%      4.43%     4.47%   4.54%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.53%    4.51%    4.47%      4.43%     4.40%   4.36%
 1100   4.51%    4.49%    4.45%      4.42%     4.38%   4.35%
 1200   4.54%    4.52%    4.48%      4.44%     4.40%   4.37%
 1300   4.54%    4.52%    4.49%      4.45%     4.42%   4.38%
 1400   4.59%    4.56%    4.52%      4.48%     4.44%   4.41%
 1500   4.56%    4.54%    4.50%      4.47%     4.44%   4.40%
 1600   4.55%    4.53%    4.50%      4.46%     4.43%   4.39%
 1715   4.53%    4.51%    4.48%      4.45%     4.41%   4.38%
                        (Closing Oct 30)
 1715   4.52%    4.49%    4.46%      4.42%     4.39%   4.35%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7450/64.7550 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
