RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 4

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% (Oct 3) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.78% 02.78% 02.78% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.50/22.50 43.00/45.00 64.75/66.75 88.25/90.25 1100 20.25/22.25 42.75/44.75 64.50/66.50 88.00/90.00 1200 20.00/22.00 42.75/44.75 64.50/66.50 88.00/90.00 1300 20.00/22.00 43.00/45.00 65.00/67.00 88.50/90.50 1400 20.00/22.00 42.75/44.75 64.50/66.50 88.00/90.00 1500 20.00/22.00 43.00/45.00 65.00/67.00 88.75/90.75 1600 20.00/22.00 43.25/45.25 65.50/67.50 89.50/91.50 1715 20.00/22.00 43.00/45.00 65.00/67.00 89.00/91.00 (Closing Oct 3) 1715 21.00/23.00 43.50/45.50 65.50/67.50 89.00/91.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 109.50/111.50 131.00/133.00 156.75/158.70 182.50/184.50 1100 109.00/111.00 130.50/132.50 156.25/158.25 182.00/184.00 1200 109.00/111.00 130.50/132.50 156.25/158.25 182.00/184.00 1300 109.50/111.50 131.00/133.00 156.75/158.70 182.50/184.50 1400 109.00/111.00 130.50/132.50 156.25/158.20 182.00/184.00 1500 110.25/112.25 132.25/134.25 158.25/160.25 184.25/186.25 1600 110.50/112.50 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 1715 110.25/112.20 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 (Closing Oct 3) 1715 110.00/112.00 131.50/133.50 157.25/159.25 183.00/185.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 204.00/206.00 227.00/229.00 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1100 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1200 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1300 204.00/206.00 227.00/229.00 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1400 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1500 206.00/208.00 229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 1600 205.75/207.75 229.00/231.00 251.25/253.25 271.00/273.00 1715 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 (Closing Oct 3) 1715 204.50/206.50 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.68% 4.44% 4.33% 4.26% 4.26% 4.29% 1100 4.64% 4.42% 4.31% 4.25% 4.24% 4.27% 1200 4.61% 4.42% 4.32% 4.25% 4.24% 4.28% 1300 4.61% 4.45% 4.35% 4.27% 4.26% 4.29% 1400 4.60% 4.42% 4.32% 4.25% 4.25% 4.27% 1500 4.62% 4.45% 4.35% 4.29% 4.29% 4.33% 1600 4.64% 4.50% 4.41% 4.34% 4.32% 4.34% 1715 4.64% 4.47% 4.38% 4.32% 4.31% 4.34% (Closing Oct 3) 1715 4.61% 4.41% 4.33% 4.25% 4.24% 4.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.21% 1100 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 4.21% 1200 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 4.21% 1300 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 4.22% 1400 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 4.21% 1500 4.38% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1600 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1715 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% (Closing Oct 3) 1715 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.0100/65.0200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com