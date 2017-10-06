RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 5

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.25/05.50 00.50/01.25 02.75/04.25 03.64% 02.80% 03.85% (Oct 4) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 61.25/63.25 85.00/87.00 1100 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 1200 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 1300 16.50/18.50 39.50/41.50 61.50/63.50 85.50/87.50 1400 17.00/19.00 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 1500 16.75/18.75 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 1600 17.00/18.50 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 1715 17.00/19.00 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 20.00/22.00 43.00/45.00 65.00/67.00 89.00/91.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 106.25/108.20 128.00/130.00 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 1100 106.50/108.50 128.00/130.00 154.00/156.00 180.00/182.00 1200 106.75/108.75 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 1300 106.75/108.75 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 1400 107.25/109.20 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 181.00/183.00 1500 107.00/109.00 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 1600 107.00/109.00 128.50/130.50 154.75/156.75 180.75/182.75 1715 107.00/109.00 128.50/130.50 154.50/156.50 180.50/182.50 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 110.25/112.20 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 247.00/249.00 267.00/269.00 1100 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 247.00/249.00 267.00/269.00 1200 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 1300 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 1400 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1500 202.00/204.00 225.25/227.25 247.25/249.25 267.00/269.00 1600 202.50/204.50 225.75/227.75 247.75/249.75 267.50/269.50 1715 202.00/204.00 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 (Closing Oct 4) 1715 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.55% 4.41% 4.32% 4.27% 4.27% 4.32% 1100 4.55% 4.41% 4.34% 4.28% 4.27% 4.32% 1200 4.55% 4.41% 4.34% 4.28% 4.29% 4.33% 1300 4.55% 4.42% 4.34% 4.29% 4.29% 4.34% 1400 4.65% 4.47% 4.38% 4.31% 4.31% 4.36% 1500 4.62% 4.47% 4.38% 4.31% 4.30% 4.34% 1600 4.62% 4.47% 4.38% 4.31% 4.30% 4.34% 1715 4.64% 4.46% 4.37% 4.30% 4.29% 4.33% (Closing Oct 4) 1715 4.64% 4.47% 4.38% 4.32% 4.31% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.25% 1100 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% 1200 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 4.25% 1300 4.37% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1400 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 1500 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% 1600 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1715 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 4.25% (Closing Oct 4) 1715 4.39% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1400/65.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com