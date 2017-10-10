RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Oct 9

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/01.25 N/A N/A 02.80% (Oct 6) 1000 02.75/04.25 02.75/04.25 N/A 03.84% 03.84% N/A --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.25/18.25 39.50/41.50 61.75/63.75 86.00/88.00 1100 16.50/18.50 40.00/42.00 62.25/64.25 86.50/88.50 1200 16.25/18.25 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 86.75/88.75 1300 16.50/18.50 40.50/42.50 62.50/64.50 86.50/88.50 1400 16.50/18.50 40.50/42.50 62.75/64.75 87.00/89.00 1500 16.25/18.25 40.50/42.50 62.75/64.75 87.00/89.00 1600 16.50/18.50 40.50/42.50 62.75/64.75 87.00/89.00 1715 16.50/18.50 40.75/42.75 63.00/65.00 87.25/89.25 (Closing Oct 6) 1715 16.75/18.75 40.00/42.00 62.00/64.00 86.00/88.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 107.25/109.25 129.00/131.00 155.00/157.00 181.00/183.00 1100 107.75/109.75 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 1200 108.00/110.00 129.75/131.75 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 1300 108.00/110.00 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 1400 108.50/110.50 130.50/132.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 1500 108.50/110.50 130.25/132.25 156.50/158.50 182.25/184.25 1600 108.50/110.50 130.50/132.50 156.50/158.50 182.50/184.50 1715 108.75/110.75 130.75/132.75 156.75/158.75 182.75/184.75 (Closing Oct 6) 1715 107.50/109.50 129.50/131.50 155.50/157.50 181.50/183.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 202.75/204.75 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1100 203.25/205.25 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1200 203.50/205.50 226.75/228.75 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1300 203.75/205.75 227.00/229.00 249.00/251.00 269.00/271.00 1400 204.25/206.25 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 1500 203.75/205.75 227.00/229.00 249.25/251.25 269.00/271.00 1600 204.25/206.25 227.50/229.50 249.50/251.50 269.50/271.50 1715 204.50/206.50 227.75/229.75 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 (Closing Oct 6) 1715 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.63% 4.49% 4.39% 4.33% 4.32% 4.37% 1100 4.69% 4.53% 4.42% 4.36% 4.34% 4.38% 1200 4.70% 4.57% 4.44% 4.37% 4.35% 4.39% 1300 4.72% 4.57% 4.43% 4.36% 4.35% 4.39% 1400 4.72% 4.57% 4.45% 4.38% 4.37% 4.41% 1500 4.70% 4.57% 4.45% 4.38% 4.36% 4.40% 1600 4.72% 4.57% 4.45% 4.38% 4.37% 4.41% 1715 4.74% 4.60% 4.47% 4.39% 4.38% 4.42% (Closing Oct 6) 1715 4.59% 4.44% 4.35% 4.30% 4.30% 4.35% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.40% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 1100 4.41% 4.39% 4.36% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 1200 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 1300 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1400 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1500 4.43% 4.40% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 1600 4.43% 4.40% 4.38% 4.34% 4.31% 4.28% 1715 4.44% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 4.32% 4.29% (Closing Oct 6) 1715 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.30% 4.27% 4.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.3500/65.3600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com