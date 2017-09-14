RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 13

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Sep 12) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 10.25/11.25 34.25/36.25 57.00/59.00 79.00/81.00 1100 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.75/80.75 1200 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.75/80.75 1300 10.25/11.25 34.25/36.25 57.00/59.00 79.00/81.00 1400 10.25/11.25 34.25/36.25 57.00/59.00 79.00/81.00 1500 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.75/80.75 1600 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.50/80.50 1715 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.75/80.75 (Closing Sep 12) 1715 11.00/12.00 34.75/36.75 57.50/59.50 79.50/81.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 103.75/105.75 125.25/127.25 147.25/149.25 173.25/175.25 1100 103.50/105.50 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 173.25/175.25 1200 103.75/105.75 125.25/127.25 147.25/149.25 173.50/175.50 1300 104.00/106.00 125.50/127.50 147.50/149.50 173.75/175.75 1400 104.00/106.00 125.50/127.50 147.50/149.50 173.75/175.75 1500 103.50/105.50 125.00/127.00 147.00/149.00 173.25/175.25 1600 103.25/105.25 124.75/126.75 146.50/148.50 172.75/174.75 1715 103.50/105.50 125.00/127.00 146.75/148.75 173.00/175.00 (Closing Sep 12) 1715 104.25/106.25 125.75/127.75 147.50/149.50 173.50/175.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 199.50/201.50 221.00/223.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 1100 199.50/201.50 221.00/223.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 1200 199.75/201.75 221.50/223.50 244.75/246.75 267.00/269.00 1300 200.00/202.00 221.50/223.50 244.75/246.75 267.00/269.00 1400 200.25/202.25 222.00/224.00 245.25/247.25 267.50/269.50 1500 199.75/201.75 221.50/223.50 244.75/246.75 267.00/269.00 1600 199.25/201.25 221.00/223.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 1715 199.25/201.25 221.00/223.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 (Closing Sep 12) 1715 199.75/201.75 221.25/223.25 244.50/246.50 266.50/268.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.33% 4.35% 1100 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.34% 1200 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.33% 4.35% 1300 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.35% 4.36% 1400 4.37% 4.36% 4.35% 4.34% 4.34% 4.36% 1500 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.33% 4.34% 1600 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.32% 4.33% 1715 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.34% (Closing Sep 12) 1715 4.34% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1100 4.41% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1200 4.42% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 1300 4.42% 4.45% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 1400 4.42% 4.45% 4.44% 4.42% 4.39% 4.36% 1500 4.41% 4.44% 4.43% 4.41% 4.38% 4.35% 1600 4.40% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% 1715 4.40% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% (Closing Sep 12) 1715 4.39% 4.42% 4.41% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 63.9950/64.0050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com