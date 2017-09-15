RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 14

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.25/03.75 00.50/01.25 01.75/02.50 03.20% 02.85% 03.32% (Sep 13) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.75/09.25 31.75/33.75 54.50/56.50 76.50/78.50 1100 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 1200 08.00/09.50 31.75/33.75 54.25/56.25 76.00/78.00 1300 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 1400 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 1500 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 1600 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 1715 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 (Closing Sep 13) 1715 10.00/11.50 34.00/36.00 56.75/58.75 78.75/80.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 101.25/103.25 122.50/124.50 144.00/146.00 170.25/172.25 1100 100.50/102.50 122.00/124.00 143.75/145.75 169.75/171.75 1200 100.75/102.70 122.25/124.20 144.00/146.00 170.00/172.00 1300 100.25/102.25 121.50/123.50 143.25/145.25 169.25/171.25 1400 100.50/102.50 121.75/123.75 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 1500 100.50/102.50 121.75/123.75 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 1600 100.50/102.50 121.75/123.75 143.50/145.50 169.50/171.50 1715 100.25/102.25 121.50/123.50 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 (Closing Sep 13) 1715 103.50/105.50 125.00/127.00 146.75/148.75 173.00/175.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 196.25/198.25 217.75/219.75 241.00/243.00 263.00/265.00 1100 196.00/198.00 217.50/219.50 240.75/242.75 263.00/265.00 1200 196.25/198.20 217.75/219.70 241.00/243.00 263.25/265.20 1300 195.25/197.25 216.75/218.75 240.00/242.00 262.00/264.00 1400 195.50/197.50 217.00/219.00 240.25/242.25 262.50/264.50 1500 195.50/197.50 217.00/219.00 240.25/242.25 262.50/264.50 1600 195.50/197.50 217.00/219.00 240.25/242.25 262.50/264.50 1715 195.00/197.00 216.50/218.50 239.75/241.75 262.00/264.00 (Closing Sep 13) 1715 199.25/201.25 221.00/223.00 244.25/246.25 266.50/268.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.31% 4.32% 1100 4.32% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.31% 1200 4.37% 4.32% 4.30% 4.30% 4.30% 4.32% 1300 4.32% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.28% 4.29% 1400 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.30% 1500 4.32% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.30% 1600 4.32% 4.29% 4.29% 4.28% 4.29% 4.30% 1715 4.32% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 4.28% 4.29% (Closing Sep 13) 1715 4.35% 4.34% 4.33% 4.32% 4.32% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 1100 4.38% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 1200 4.39% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 1300 4.36% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 1400 4.37% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1500 4.37% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1600 4.37% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 1715 4.36% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% (Closing Sep 13) 1715 4.40% 4.43% 4.42% 4.40% 4.37% 4.34% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1150/64.1250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com