RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 15

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.75 01.50/02.50 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Sep 14) 1000 02.25/03.75 00.50/01.25 01.75/02.50 03.20% 02.85% 03.32% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.25/55.25 74.75/76.75 1100 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 1200 07.00/08.50 30.50/32.50 52.75/54.75 74.25/76.25 1300 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.25/55.25 74.75/76.75 1400 07.00/08.50 30.50/32.50 52.75/54.75 74.25/76.25 1500 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 1600 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 1715 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 (Closing Sep 14) 1715 07.75/09.25 31.50/33.50 54.00/56.00 75.75/77.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 99.25/101.25 120.50/122.50 142.00/144.00 167.75/169.75 1100 99.00/101.00 120.25/122.25 141.75/143.75 167.50/169.50 1200 98.75/100.75 120.00/122.00 141.50/143.50 167.25/169.25 1300 99.50/101.50 120.50/122.50 141.75/143.75 167.75/169.75 1400 98.50/100.50 119.50/121.50 141.00/143.00 167.00/169.00 1500 99.00/101.00 120.00/122.00 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 1600 99.00/101.00 120.25/122.25 141.75/143.75 167.75/169.75 1715 99.00/101.00 120.25/122.25 141.75/143.75 167.75/169.75 (Closing Sep 14) 1715 100.25/102.25 121.50/123.50 143.00/145.00 169.00/171.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.75/195.75 215.25/217.25 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 1100 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 1200 193.25/195.25 214.75/216.75 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 1300 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 1400 193.00/195.00 214.50/216.50 237.50/239.50 259.50/261.50 1500 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.00/240.00 260.00/262.00 1600 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 1715 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 (Closing Sep 14) 1715 195.00/197.00 216.50/218.50 239.75/241.75 262.00/264.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.31% 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.27% 4.28% 1100 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 4.27% 1200 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.25% 4.27% 1300 4.31% 4.30% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.28% 1400 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.23% 4.25% 1500 4.32% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.25% 4.27% 1600 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 4.27% 1715 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 4.27% (Closing Sep 14) 1715 4.32% 4.29% 4.28% 4.27% 4.28% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.37% 4.36% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 1100 4.34% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 1200 4.34% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1300 4.35% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.28% 1400 4.33% 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 1500 4.34% 4.36% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 1600 4.35% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 1715 4.35% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% (Closing Sep 14) 1715 4.36% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.0725/64.0825 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com