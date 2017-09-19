RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 18

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Sep 15) 1000 02.00/03.75 01.50/02.50 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.50/08.00 30.25/32.25 52.50/54.50 74.00/76.00 1100 06.50/08.00 30.50/32.50 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 1200 06.50/08.00 30.50/32.50 53.00/55.00 74.75/76.75 1300 06.25/07.75 30.25/32.25 52.75/54.75 74.50/76.50 1400 06.25/07.75 30.25/32.25 52.50/54.50 74.50/76.50 1500 06.50/08.00 30.50/32.50 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 1600 06.25/07.75 30.00/32.00 52.50/54.50 74.00/76.00 1715 06.25/07.75 30.25/32.25 52.50/54.50 74.00/76.00 (Closing Sep 15) 1715 07.00/08.50 30.75/32.75 53.00/55.00 74.50/76.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 98.50/100.50 119.75/121.75 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 1100 99.00/101.00 120.25/122.25 142.00/144.00 168.00/170.00 1200 99.25/101.20 120.75/122.70 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 1300 99.00/101.00 120.50/122.50 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 1400 99.00/101.00 120.50/122.50 142.00/144.00 168.00/170.00 1500 99.00/101.00 120.50/122.50 142.50/144.50 168.50/170.50 1600 98.50/100.50 119.75/121.75 141.25/143.25 167.50/169.50 1715 98.50/100.50 119.75/121.75 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 (Closing Sep 15) 1715 99.00/101.00 120.25/122.25 141.75/143.75 167.75/169.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 1100 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 238.75/240.75 261.00/263.00 1200 194.50/196.50 216.00/218.00 239.25/241.20 261.50/263.50 1300 194.50/196.50 216.00/218.00 239.50/241.50 262.00/264.00 1400 194.00/196.00 215.50/217.50 239.00/241.00 261.50/263.50 1500 194.50/196.50 216.00/218.00 239.25/241.25 261.50/263.50 1600 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 1715 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 (Closing Sep 15) 1715 193.75/195.75 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.36% 4.31% 4.28% 4.27% 4.27% 4.29% 1100 4.40% 4.35% 4.31% 4.29% 4.29% 4.31% 1200 4.39% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.31% 4.32% 1300 4.35% 4.32% 4.30% 4.29% 4.30% 4.32% 1400 4.35% 4.30% 4.30% 4.29% 4.30% 4.31% 1500 4.39% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.29% 4.32% 1600 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.26% 4.27% 4.28% 1715 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 4.26% 4.27% 4.29% (Closing Sep 15) 1715 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 4.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.37% 4.38% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 1100 4.38% 4.40% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.31% 1200 4.39% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 1300 4.39% 4.41% 4.39% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 1400 4.38% 4.39% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 1500 4.39% 4.40% 4.39% 4.37% 4.34% 4.32% 1600 4.36% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 1715 4.36% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% (Closing Sep 15) 1715 4.35% 4.37% 4.35% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.1300/64.1400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com