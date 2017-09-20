RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 19

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Sep 18) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.50/07.00 30.00/31.00 52.25/53.75 73.50/75.00 1100 05.50/07.00 29.50/31.50 51.50/53.50 72.75/74.75 1200 05.50/07.00 29.50/31.50 51.50/53.50 72.75/74.75 1300 05.50/07.00 29.50/31.50 51.75/53.75 73.00/75.00 1400 05.50/07.00 29.50/31.50 51.75/53.75 73.00/75.00 1500 05.75/07.25 29.75/31.75 51.75/53.75 73.00/75.00 1600 05.75/07.25 29.75/31.75 51.75/53.75 73.00/75.00 1715 05.75/07.25 29.75/31.75 51.75/53.75 73.00/75.00 (Closing Sep 18) 1715 06.25/07.75 30.25/32.25 52.50/54.50 74.00/76.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 97.75/99.75 118.75/120.75 140.00/142.00 165.75/167.75 1100 96.75/98.75 117.75/119.75 139.25/141.25 165.25/167.25 1200 96.75/98.75 117.75/119.75 139.25/141.25 165.25/167.25 1300 97.00/99.00 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 165.25/167.25 1400 97.00/99.00 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50 1500 97.00/99.00 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 165.50/167.50 1600 97.00/99.00 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 165.25/167.25 1715 97.00/99.00 118.00/120.00 139.50/141.50 165.25/167.25 (Closing Sep 18) 1715 98.50/100.50 119.75/121.75 141.50/143.50 167.50/169.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 191.50/193.50 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 1100 191.25/193.25 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 1200 191.25/193.25 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 1300 191.00/193.00 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 1400 191.50/193.50 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 1500 191.50/193.50 213.00/215.00 236.00/238.00 258.00/260.00 1600 191.00/193.00 212.50/214.50 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 1715 191.00/193.00 212.25/214.25 235.50/237.50 257.50/259.50 (Closing Sep 18) 1715 193.50/195.50 215.00/217.00 238.25/240.25 260.50/262.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% 1100 4.34% 4.28% 4.24% 4.22% 4.22% 4.24% 1200 4.34% 4.28% 4.24% 4.22% 4.22% 4.24% 1300 4.34% 4.29% 4.26% 4.23% 4.23% 4.24% 1400 4.34% 4.30% 4.26% 4.23% 4.23% 4.25% 1500 4.38% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.22% 4.24% 1600 4.38% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.22% 4.24% 1715 4.38% 4.29% 4.25% 4.22% 4.22% 4.24% (Closing Sep 18) 1715 4.34% 4.30% 4.27% 4.26% 4.27% 4.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 1100 4.33% 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 1200 4.33% 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 1300 4.33% 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 1400 4.33% 4.34% 4.33% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 1500 4.32% 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 1600 4.32% 4.33% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% 1715 4.32% 4.32% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% (Closing Sep 18) 1715 4.36% 4.38% 4.36% 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.3275/64.3375 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com