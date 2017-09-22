FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 21
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 21, 2017 / 4:38 AM / a month ago

RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 21

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

              Cash Spot        Cash Tom         Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
               Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask          Bid/Ask
(in IST)  
 1000        02.00/04.25      00.50/01.25     01.50/03.00
                02.83%           02.83%          02.83%
                                (Sep 20)            
 1000        01.00/02.50      00.50/01.25     00.50/01.25
                02.84%           02.84%          02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      SEP           OCT            NOV           DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  02.50/04.00    26.25/28.25   48.00/50.00    69.00/71.00
 1100  02.50/04.00    26.25/28.25   48.00/50.00    69.00/71.00
 1200  02.50/04.00    26.25/28.25   48.00/50.00    69.00/71.00
 1300  02.50/04.00    26.75/28.75   48.50/50.50    69.50/71.50
 1400  02.50/04.00    26.75/28.75   48.50/50.50    69.50/71.50
 1500  02.50/04.00    27.00/29.00   48.75/50.75    69.50/71.50
 1600  02.25/03.75    27.00/29.00   48.75/50.75    69.50/71.50
 1715  02.25/03.75    27.00/29.00   48.75/50.75    69.50/71.50
                      (Closing Sep 20)
 1715  05.00/06.50    29.00/31.00   51.00/53.00    72.00/74.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      JAN            FEB            MAR            APR
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  92.50/94.50   113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50  160.00/162.00
 1100  92.50/94.50   113.50/115.50 134.75/136.75  160.25/162.25
 1200  92.50/94.50   113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00  160.50/162.50
 1300  93.00/95.00   114.00/116.00 135.50/137.50  161.00/163.00
 1400  93.00/95.00   113.75/115.75 135.00/137.00  160.50/162.50
 1500  93.00/95.00   113.75/115.75 135.00/137.00  160.50/162.50
 1600  92.50/94.50   113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50  160.00/162.00
 1715  92.50/94.50   113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50  160.00/162.00
                      (Closing Sep 20)  
 1715  96.00/98.00   117.00/119.00 138.50/140.50  164.25/166.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME      MAY            JUN            JUL            AUG 
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000  185.50/187.50  206.50/208.50  229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
 1100  185.75/187.75  206.75/208.75  229.75/231.75 251.50/253.50
 1200  186.00/188.00  207.00/209.00  230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
 1300  186.50/188.50  207.50/209.50  230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50
 1400  186.00/188.00  207.00/209.00  230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
 1500  186.00/188.00  207.00/209.00  230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
 1600  185.50/187.50  206.50/208.50  229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
 1715  185.50/187.50  206.50/208.50  229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
                      (Closing Sep 20) 
 1715  190.00/192.00  211.00/213.00  234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   1 MTH    2 MTH    3MTH       4 MTH     5 MTH   6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.29%    4.21%    4.17%      4.14%     4.15%   4.17%
 1100   4.29%    4.21%    4.17%      4.14%     4.15%   4.18%
 1200   4.29%    4.21%    4.18%      4.14%     4.16%   4.18%
 1300   4.35%    4.23%    4.19%      4.15%     4.15%   4.18%
 1400   4.35%    4.24%    4.19%      4.15%     4.15%   4.17%
 1500   4.39%    4.26%    4.19%      4.14%     4.14%   4.16%
 1600   4.38%    4.25%    4.19%      4.12%     4.13%   4.15%
 1715   4.38%    4.25%    4.18%      4.12%     4.13%   4.15%
                      (Closing Sep 20)   
 1715   4.39%    4.30%    4.24%      4.21%     4.21%   4.23%
---------------------------------------------------------------
 TIME   7 MTH    8 MTH    9 MTH     10 MTH    11 MTH   12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
 1000   4.25%   4.25%    4.24%      4.22%     4.20%   4.19%
 1100   4.26%   4.26%    4.25%      4.23%     4.21%   4.19%
 1200   4.27%   4.27%    4.26%      4.24%     4.22%   4.20%
 1300   4.26%   4.26%    4.24%      4.23%     4.20%   4.19%
 1400   4.25%   4.25%    4.24%      4.22%     4.20%   4.18%
 1500   4.25%   4.25%    4.23%      4.22%     4.20%   4.18%
 1600   4.23%   4.24%    4.22%      4.21%     4.19%   4.17%
 1715   4.23%   4.24%    4.22%      4.20%     4.18%   4.17%
                      (Closing Sep 20)   
 1715   4.31%   4.32%    4.31%      4.28%     4.26%   4.24%
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
        (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8050/64.8150 rupees)
           
  Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.    
    
    Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums   
            are on a rolling monthly basis        . For the    
purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure  
 
between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level    
indicative          bid and ask for calculations.   
    
    These indicative rates          are based on contributions  
from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank,
ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank,
Indusind Bank, Bank of  India, Union Bank of India, Axis
Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank.    
 
For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit    
+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.