RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 21

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00
02.83% 02.83% 02.83%
(Sep 20)
1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25
02.84% 02.84% 02.84%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 02.50/04.00 26.25/28.25 48.00/50.00 69.00/71.00
1100 02.50/04.00 26.25/28.25 48.00/50.00 69.00/71.00
1200 02.50/04.00 26.25/28.25 48.00/50.00 69.00/71.00
1300 02.50/04.00 26.75/28.75 48.50/50.50 69.50/71.50
1400 02.50/04.00 26.75/28.75 48.50/50.50 69.50/71.50
1500 02.50/04.00 27.00/29.00 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50
1600 02.25/03.75 27.00/29.00 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50
1715 02.25/03.75 27.00/29.00 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50
(Closing Sep 20)
1715 05.00/06.50 29.00/31.00 51.00/53.00 72.00/74.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00
1100 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 134.75/136.75 160.25/162.25
1200 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50
1300 93.00/95.00 114.00/116.00 135.50/137.50 161.00/163.00
1400 93.00/95.00 113.75/115.75 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50
1500 93.00/95.00 113.75/115.75 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50
1600 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00
1715 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00
(Closing Sep 20)
1715 96.00/98.00 117.00/119.00 138.50/140.50 164.25/166.25
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
1100 185.75/187.75 206.75/208.75 229.75/231.75 251.50/253.50
1200 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
1300 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50
1400 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
1500 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00
1600 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
1715 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50
(Closing Sep 20)
1715 190.00/192.00 211.00/213.00 234.00/236.00 256.00/258.00
----------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
----------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.29% 4.21% 4.17% 4.14% 4.15% 4.17%
1100 4.29% 4.21% 4.17% 4.14% 4.15% 4.18%
1200 4.29% 4.21% 4.18% 4.14% 4.16% 4.18%
1300 4.35% 4.23% 4.19% 4.15% 4.15% 4.18%
1400 4.35% 4.24% 4.19% 4.15% 4.15% 4.17%
1500 4.39% 4.26% 4.19% 4.14% 4.14% 4.16%
1600 4.38% 4.25% 4.19% 4.12% 4.13% 4.15%
1715 4.38% 4.25% 4.18% 4.12% 4.13% 4.15%
(Closing Sep 20)
1715 4.39% 4.30% 4.24% 4.21% 4.21% 4.23%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.19%
1100 4.26% 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19%
1200 4.27% 4.27% 4.26% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20%
1300 4.26% 4.26% 4.24% 4.23% 4.20% 4.19%
1400 4.25% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18%
1500 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18%
1600 4.23% 4.24% 4.22% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17%
1715 4.23% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 4.17%
(Closing Sep 20)
1715 4.31% 4.32% 4.31% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.8050/64.8150 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations.