RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 22

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.15/03.45 02.35/02.55 00.80/00.90 04.42% 04.40% 04.49% (Sep 21) 1000 02.00/04.25 00.50/01.25 01.50/03.00 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 48.25/50.25 69.00/71.00 1100 01.75/02.75 27.00/29.00 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50 1200 01.50/03.00 26.50/28.50 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50 1300 01.75/02.75 26.75/28.75 48.50/50.50 69.25/71.25 1400 01.75/02.75 26.75/28.75 48.50/50.50 69.25/71.25 1500 01.50/03.00 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 69.25/71.25 1600 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 48.25/50.25 69.00/71.00 1715 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 69.25/71.25 (Closing Sep 21) 1715 02.25/03.75 27.00/29.00 48.75/50.75 69.50/71.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50 1100 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00 160.50/162.50 1200 92.75/94.75 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 160.25/162.25 1300 92.25/94.25 113.00/115.00 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 1400 92.25/94.25 113.00/115.00 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 1500 92.50/94.50 113.25/115.25 134.25/136.25 159.75/161.75 1600 92.25/94.25 113.00/115.00 134.00/136.00 159.50/161.50 1715 92.50/94.50 113.25/115.25 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00 (Closing Sep 21) 1715 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 1100 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 1200 185.75/187.75 206.75/208.75 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 1300 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 229.00/231.00 251.00/253.00 1400 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 228.75/230.75 250.50/252.50 1500 185.25/187.25 206.25/208.25 229.00/231.00 251.00/253.00 1600 185.00/187.00 206.00/208.00 228.75/230.75 250.50/252.50 1715 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 (Closing Sep 21) 1715 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.41% 4.26% 4.18% 4.13% 4.15% 4.17% 1100 4.49% 4.31% 4.22% 4.14% 4.15% 4.17% 1200 4.41% 4.31% 4.22% 4.15% 4.15% 4.16% 1300 4.46% 4.30% 4.21% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% 1400 4.46% 4.30% 4.22% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% 1500 4.42% 4.30% 4.21% 4.15% 4.15% 4.16% 1600 4.42% 4.28% 4.20% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% 1715 4.42% 4.30% 4.22% 4.15% 4.15% 4.17% (Closing Sep 21) 1715 4.38% 4.25% 4.18% 4.12% 4.13% 4.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1100 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.19% 4.17% 1200 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1300 4.24% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.19% 4.16% 1400 4.24% 4.24% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1500 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1600 4.24% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1715 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% (Closing Sep 21) 1715 4.23% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 4.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 64.7900/64.8000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com