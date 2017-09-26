RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 25

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (Sep 22) 1000 03.15/03.45 02.35/02.55 00.80/00.90 04.42% 04.40% 04.49% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.75/01.75 25.50/27.50 47.25/49.25 68.00/70.00 1100 00.75/01.75 25.75/27.75 47.50/49.50 68.50/70.50 1200 00.75/01.75 25.75/27.75 47.50/49.50 68.50/70.50 1300 00.75/01.75 25.75/27.75 47.50/49.50 68.25/70.25 1400 01.00/02.00 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 68.25/70.25 1500 01.00/02.00 25.50/27.50 47.25/49.25 68.25/70.25 1600 01.00/02.00 26.00/28.00 47.75/49.75 68.75/70.75 1715 01.00/02.00 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 68.75/70.75 (Closing Sep 22) 1715 01.75/02.75 26.50/28.50 48.50/50.50 69.25/71.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 91.50/93.50 112.25/114.25 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 1100 91.75/93.75 112.50/114.50 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 1200 91.75/93.75 112.50/114.50 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 1300 91.50/93.50 112.00/114.00 133.00/135.00 158.50/160.50 1400 91.75/93.75 112.50/114.50 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 1500 91.50/93.50 112.25/114.20 133.25/135.20 158.75/160.70 1600 91.75/93.75 112.50/114.50 133.50/135.50 159.00/161.00 1715 92.00/94.00 112.75/114.75 133.75/135.75 159.25/161.25 (Closing Sep 22) 1715 92.50/94.50 113.25/115.25 134.50/136.50 160.00/162.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 1100 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 1200 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 228.50/230.50 250.50/252.50 1300 184.00/186.00 205.00/207.00 227.75/229.75 249.50/251.50 1400 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 228.25/230.25 250.00/252.00 1500 184.25/186.20 205.25/207.20 228.25/230.20 250.00/252.00 1600 184.50/186.50 205.50/207.50 228.25/230.25 250.00/252.00 1715 184.75/186.75 205.75/207.75 228.75/230.75 250.50/252.50 (Closing Sep 22) 1715 185.50/187.50 206.50/208.50 229.50/231.50 251.50/253.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.39% 4.26% 4.18% 4.14% 4.14% 4.16% 1100 4.42% 4.28% 4.21% 4.15% 4.15% 4.16% 1200 4.42% 4.28% 4.21% 4.15% 4.15% 4.16% 1300 4.42% 4.27% 4.19% 4.13% 4.13% 4.14% 1400 4.38% 4.26% 4.19% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% 1500 4.37% 4.24% 4.18% 4.12% 4.13% 4.14% 1600 4.45% 4.28% 4.21% 4.13% 4.13% 4.14% 1715 4.41% 4.28% 4.21% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% (Closing Sep 22) 1715 4.42% 4.30% 4.22% 4.15% 4.15% 4.17% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 1100 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1200 4.25% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1300 4.23% 4.23% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 4.15% 1400 4.24% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 4.15% 1500 4.23% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 4.15% 1600 4.23% 4.21% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 4.14% 1715 4.24% 4.23% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 4.15% (Closing Sep 22) 1715 4.26% 4.25% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.1000/65.1100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com