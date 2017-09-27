RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 26

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Sep 25) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 47.50/49.50 68.50/70.50 1100 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 47.75/49.75 68.75/70.75 1200 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 47.75/49.75 68.75/70.75 1300 00.25/01.25 25.50/27.50 48.25/50.25 69.75/71.75 1400 00.25/01.25 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 69.50/71.50 1500 00.25/01.25 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 69.50/71.50 1600 00.25/01.25 25.75/27.75 48.25/50.25 70.00/72.00 1715 00.25/01.25 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 69.50/71.50 (Closing Sep 25) 1715 01.00/02.00 25.75/27.75 47.75/49.75 68.75/70.75 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 92.00/94.00 113.00/115.00 134.50/136.50 160.25/162.20 1100 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00 160.75/162.75 1200 92.50/94.50 113.50/115.50 135.00/137.00 160.75/162.75 1300 93.50/95.50 114.25/116.25 135.25/137.25 161.25/163.25 1400 93.00/95.00 114.00/116.00 135.50/137.50 161.50/163.50 1500 93.00/95.00 114.00/116.00 135.50/137.50 161.50/163.50 1600 93.50/95.50 114.50/116.50 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 1715 93.50/95.50 114.50/116.50 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 (Closing Sep 25) 1715 92.00/94.00 112.75/114.75 133.75/135.75 159.25/161.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/188.00 207.00/209.00 230.00/232.00 252.00/254.00 1100 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50 1200 186.50/188.50 207.50/209.50 230.50/232.50 252.50/254.50 1300 187.25/189.25 208.50/210.50 231.50/233.50 253.50/255.50 1400 187.50/189.50 208.75/210.75 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 1500 187.50/189.50 208.75/210.75 232.00/234.00 254.00/256.00 1600 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 232.75/234.75 255.00/257.00 1715 188.00/190.00 209.50/211.50 233.00/235.00 255.50/257.50 (Closing Sep 25) 1715 184.75/186.75 205.75/207.75 228.75/230.75 250.50/252.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.49% 4.31% 4.23% 4.16% 4.17% 4.19% 1100 4.49% 4.33% 4.24% 4.18% 4.18% 4.20% 1200 4.49% 4.33% 4.24% 4.18% 4.18% 4.20% 1300 4.48% 4.37% 4.30% 4.23% 4.21% 4.20% 1400 4.53% 4.35% 4.28% 4.20% 4.20% 4.21% 1500 4.53% 4.35% 4.28% 4.21% 4.20% 4.21% 1600 4.52% 4.37% 4.31% 4.22% 4.21% 4.22% 1715 4.52% 4.34% 4.28% 4.22% 4.21% 4.22% (Closing Sep 25) 1715 4.41% 4.28% 4.21% 4.14% 4.14% 4.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.27% 4.27% 4.25% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 1100 4.28% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 1200 4.28% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 1300 4.29% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 4.22% 4.19% 1400 4.30% 4.30% 4.27% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 1500 4.30% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.23% 4.20% 1600 4.31% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% 4.21% 1715 4.31% 4.30% 4.28% 4.27% 4.25% 4.22% (Closing Sep 25) 1715 4.24% 4.23% 4.22% 4.20% 4.17% 4.15% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.4450/65.4550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com