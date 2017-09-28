RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 27

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% (Sep 26) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 25.00/27.00 47.50/49.50 69.00/71.00 93.00/95.00 1100 25.25/27.25 47.75/49.75 69.50/71.50 93.50/95.50 1200 25.25/27.25 47.75/49.75 69.50/71.50 93.50/95.50 1300 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 1400 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 1500 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 1600 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 1715 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 (Closing Sep 26) 1715 25.75/27.75 48.00/50.00 69.50/71.50 93.50/95.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 114.50/116.50 136.50/138.50 162.75/164.75 189.00/191.00 1100 114.75/116.75 136.50/138.50 162.50/164.50 188.50/190.50 1200 115.00/117.00 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 1300 115.50/117.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 1400 115.25/117.25 137.00/139.00 163.00/165.00 189.00/191.00 1500 115.50/117.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 1600 115.50/117.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 1715 115.50/117.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 (Closing Sep 26) 1715 114.50/116.50 136.00/138.00 162.00/164.00 188.00/190.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 1100 210.00/212.00 233.50/235.50 256.00/258.00 276.00/278.00 1200 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 1300 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 1400 210.50/212.50 234.00/236.00 256.50/258.50 276.50/278.50 1500 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 1600 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 1715 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 (Closing Sep 26) 1715 209.50/211.50 233.00/235.00 255.50/257.50 00.25/01.25 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.53% 4.36% 4.29% 4.22% 4.23% 4.26% 1100 4.57% 4.38% 4.31% 4.24% 4.24% 4.25% 1200 4.56% 4.37% 4.30% 4.23% 4.24% 4.26% 1300 4.56% 4.39% 4.34% 4.26% 4.26% 4.28% 1400 4.56% 4.39% 4.33% 4.26% 4.25% 4.26% 1500 4.56% 4.39% 4.33% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% 1600 4.56% 4.39% 4.34% 4.26% 4.26% 4.28% 1715 4.56% 4.39% 4.33% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% (Closing Sep 26) 1715 4.52% 4.34% 4.28% 4.22% 4.21% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.34% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% 1100 4.33% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 1200 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.23% 1300 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 1400 4.34% 4.33% 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 1500 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 1600 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 1715 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% (Closing Sep 26) 1715 4.31% 4.30% 4.28% 4.27% 4.25% 4.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.7100/65.7200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com