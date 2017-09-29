RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 28

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.25/05.25 00.50/01.25 02.75/04.00 03.61% 02.77% 03.81% (Sep 27) 1000 01.00/02.50 00.50/01.25 00.50/01.25 02.79% 02.79% 02.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.25/24.25 45.00/47.00 67.00/69.00 91.00/93.00 1100 22.25/24.25 45.00/47.00 67.00/69.00 91.00/93.00 1200 22.00/24.00 44.25/46.25 65.75/67.75 89.50/91.50 1300 21.25/23.25 43.00/45.00 64.00/66.00 87.00/89.00 1400 21.50/23.50 43.75/45.75 64.75/66.75 88.00/90.00 1500 21.50/23.50 44.00/46.00 65.25/67.25 88.75/90.75 1600 21.75/23.75 43.75/45.75 65.00/67.00 88.00/90.00 1715 22.00/24.00 44.00/46.00 65.25/67.25 88.50/90.50 (Closing Sep 27) 1715 25.25/27.25 48.00/50.00 70.00/72.00 94.00/96.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 112.50/114.50 134.50/136.50 160.75/162.75 187.00/189.00 1100 112.25/114.25 134.00/136.00 160.00/162.00 186.00/188.00 1200 110.75/112.75 132.50/134.50 158.50/160.50 184.50/186.50 1300 108.25/110.25 130.00/132.00 156.00/158.00 182.00/184.00 1400 109.50/111.50 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 183.50/185.50 1500 110.25/112.25 131.75/133.75 158.00/160.00 183.75/185.75 1600 109.50/111.50 131.50/133.50 157.50/159.50 183.50/185.50 1715 110.00/112.00 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 (Closing Sep 27) 1715 115.50/117.50 137.50/139.50 163.50/165.50 189.50/191.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.50/210.50 232.00/234.00 254.50/256.50 274.50/276.50 1100 207.50/209.50 231.00/233.00 253.50/255.50 273.50/275.50 1200 206.00/208.00 229.25/231.25 251.50/253.50 271.50/273.50 1300 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1400 205.00/207.00 228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 1500 205.00/207.00 228.25/230.25 250.50/252.50 270.50/272.50 1600 205.00/207.00 228.00/230.00 250.00/252.00 270.00/272.00 1715 205.50/207.50 228.75/230.70 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 (Closing Sep 27) 1715 211.00/213.00 234.50/236.50 257.00/259.00 277.00/279.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.57% 4.39% 4.32% 4.25% 4.26% 4.29% 1100 4.57% 4.39% 4.32% 4.25% 4.25% 4.28% 1200 4.52% 4.32% 4.25% 4.19% 4.20% 4.23% 1300 4.38% 4.21% 4.14% 4.08% 4.11% 4.16% 1400 4.44% 4.27% 4.19% 4.13% 4.16% 4.21% 1500 4.45% 4.30% 4.22% 4.17% 4.19% 4.22% 1600 4.48% 4.28% 4.21% 4.14% 4.17% 4.21% 1715 4.53% 4.31% 4.23% 4.16% 4.19% 4.23% (Closing Sep 27) 1715 4.56% 4.39% 4.33% 4.26% 4.26% 4.27% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.35% 4.34% 4.32% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% 1100 4.34% 4.32% 4.30% 4.28% 4.25% 4.23% 1200 4.30% 4.29% 4.27% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 1300 4.24% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% 1400 4.28% 4.27% 4.26% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 1500 4.30% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 4.21% 4.19% 1600 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.24% 4.21% 4.19% 1715 4.30% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% (Closing Sep 27) 1715 4.35% 4.34% 4.31% 4.29% 4.26% 4.24% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.5000/65.5100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com