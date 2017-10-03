RPT-India fwd/annualised dlr premia-(close)-Sep 29

Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.25/05.25 02.75/04.00 00.50/01.25 03.63% 03.84% 02.79% (Sep 28) 1000 03.25/05.25 00.50/01.25 02.75/04.00 03.61% 02.77% 03.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.75/22.75 42.75/44.75 64.00/66.00 87.00/89.00 1100 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 64.25/66.25 87.50/89.50 1200 21.00/23.00 43.25/45.25 64.50/66.50 87.50/89.50 1300 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 64.25/66.25 87.25/89.25 1400 21.25/23.25 43.25/45.25 64.50/66.50 87.75/89.75 1500 21.25/23.25 43.25/45.25 64.50/66.50 87.50/89.50 1600 21.25/23.25 43.25/45.25 64.50/66.50 87.50/89.50 1715 21.00/23.00 43.00/45.00 64.25/66.25 87.25/89.25 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 22.00/24.00 44.00/46.00 65.25/67.25 88.50/90.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 108.25/110.20 130.00/132.00 155.75/157.70 181.50/183.50 1100 108.50/110.50 130.00/132.00 155.75/157.75 181.50/183.50 1200 108.75/110.75 130.50/132.50 156.25/158.25 182.00/184.00 1300 108.25/110.25 129.75/131.75 155.50/157.50 181.25/183.25 1400 109.00/111.00 130.75/132.70 156.50/158.50 182.25/184.20 1500 108.50/110.50 130.00/132.00 155.75/157.70 181.50/183.50 1600 108.50/110.50 130.00/132.00 155.50/157.50 181.00/183.00 1715 108.25/110.25 129.75/131.75 155.25/157.25 180.75/182.75 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 110.00/112.00 132.00/134.00 158.00/160.00 184.00/186.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1100 203.00/205.00 226.00/228.00 248.00/250.00 268.00/270.00 1200 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1300 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 1400 203.50/205.50 226.50/228.50 248.50/250.50 268.50/270.50 1500 202.50/204.50 225.50/227.50 247.50/249.50 267.50/269.50 1600 202.00/204.00 225.00/227.00 247.00/249.00 267.00/269.00 1715 201.75/203.75 224.75/226.75 246.75/248.75 266.50/268.50 (Closing Sep 28) 1715 205.50/207.50 228.75/230.70 251.00/253.00 271.00/273.00 ---------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ---------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.43% 4.27% 4.20% 4.13% 4.16% 4.20% 1100 4.46% 4.29% 4.21% 4.15% 4.16% 4.20% 1200 4.47% 4.32% 4.23% 4.15% 4.17% 4.22% 1300 4.47% 4.30% 4.22% 4.14% 4.16% 4.20% 1400 4.51% 4.32% 4.23% 4.17% 4.18% 4.23% 1500 4.51% 4.32% 4.23% 4.16% 4.16% 4.20% 1600 4.51% 4.32% 4.23% 4.16% 4.17% 4.21% 1715 4.47% 4.30% 4.22% 4.15% 4.16% 4.20% (Closing Sep 28) 1715 4.53% 4.31% 4.23% 4.16% 4.19% 4.23% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 4.27% 4.26% 4.25% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 1100 4.27% 4.26% 4.24% 4.22% 4.20% 4.18% 1200 4.28% 4.27% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 1300 4.26% 4.26% 4.24% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1400 4.29% 4.28% 4.26% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 1500 4.27% 4.26% 4.24% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1600 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% 4.19% 4.17% 1715 4.26% 4.25% 4.23% 4.20% 4.18% 4.16% (Closing Sep 28) 1715 4.30% 4.29% 4.27% 4.25% 4.23% 4.21% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 65.2800/65.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis . For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com