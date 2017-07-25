ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Investors chase yield in perps

HONG KONG, July 25 (IFR) - Perpetual securities are gaining a steady following in secondary trading, reflecting ongoing demand for high returns from the Reg S market.

Softbank's 6.875% perpetual non-call 10 securities were bid at 103.03, according to Thomson Reuters data, up three points since the US$1.75bn securities priced at par on July 13.

The PNC10s have outperformed the PNC6s, which had attracted a larger order book during primary bookbuilding. The PNC6s were bid at 100.86.

Recent new perps such as Parkway Pantai and Kyobo Life's debut perps were wrapped around par, as investors held onto those bonds in a competitive market for high-yielding debt.

Korean insurer Kyobo Life's US$500m 30-year rolling non-call five securities received US$5.4bn in orders, one of the largest books for a US dollar deal from the country.

Chong Hing Bank's US$360m Basel III-compliant 10-year non-call 5 subordinated notes were bid at 100.094, while China Life Insurance (Overseas), Hong Kong branch's debut 10NC5s were also bid at 100.1.

Shimao Property and Gemdale outperformed Chinese property peers. Shimao Property's 4.75% 2022s were bid at 101.65, while Gemdale's 4.975% 5NC3s were spotted near par, according to Thomson Reuters data. Kaisa's 9.375% 2024s traded at around 102.4, near the highest level reached last week.