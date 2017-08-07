ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Strong US payrolls prompt activity in HY sovereigns

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 (IFR) - Better-than-expected US non-farm payrolls on Friday raised the chances of the Federal Reserve raising rates again by the end of the year, and prompted some movement in parts of the Asian market.

"Yields are a little higher, so we are seeing some activity in high-yield sovereigns," said a credit trader.

Sri Lanka's 2027 bonds gained a point to 104.3, while Pakistan's 2021 sukuk was seen at a cash price of around 103.

However, less action was seen in investment grade. The Asia ex-Japan iTraxx investment grade index was flat at 79.00bp/79.75bp, while Korean credit was unchanged after the United Nations Security Council voted to impose stricter sanctions on North Korea in response to recent missile tests.

The South Korean sovereign's 2027 bonds widened 1bp to US Treasuries plus 69bp, while the cost of 5-year CDS for the sovereign was flat at 57bp/58bp.

CDS has widened 3bp since July 27, the day before North Korea's most recent missile launch, but is well below this year's peak of 63bp on July 7.

In corporate high yield, Vedanta Resources' new 7NC4 bonds were softer, quoted at a cash price of 99.5. They had priced at par last Thursday to yield 6.125%.

Gajah Tunggal's new 2022 notes have lagged, and were bid a touch lower at 99.1 today, having priced at par on Thursday.

Its 2018s, though, which will be refinanced with the proceeds from the new bonds and a loan facility, gained half a point since Friday morning and were quoted at 101.2 today, up nearly nine points in two weeks.

Noble Group will release its second-quarter results at the end of the week. It has already signalled that it will book a loss for Q2, but some analysts are expecting it to announce a debt restructuring proposal.

Its 2022 bonds fell half a point today to a cash price of 36 bid, after it declined to respond to another negative report last week from Iceberg Research.