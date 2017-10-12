FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits little changed; new issues rally
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 12, 2017 / 8:18 AM / 6 days ago

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits little changed; new issues rally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 12 (IFR) - Asian credits were little changed on Thursday, though new issues rallied as regional stock markets continued to trade higher.

“The market has taken a breather after a recent rally, but sentiment remained constructive,” said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Long-dated notes of Chinese state-owned enterprises were barely changed today, after having tightened 7bp-8bp in the past two days on news of China’s upcoming offering of US$2bn sovereign US dollar bonds.

Natixis said in a research note that the Chinese government will issue more offshore US dollar sovereign bonds given the increasingly cheap offshore funding.

However, more importantly, it will help to create a benchmark, which will eventually help Chinese corporates reduce their offshore funding costs, Natixis has said.

The iTraxx Asia investment-grade index was 1bp tighter at 76bp/77bp.

New issues priced yesterday, from investment-grade to high yield and even Dim Sum bonds all traded well.

United Overseas Bank’s US$650m 3.875% perpetual non-call six AT1s traded up to 100.35/100.45.

China Singyes Solar Technologies’ US$160m 6.75% 364-day notes, priced at par, were quoted at 100.35/100.45.

Of the two newly priced Dim Sum bonds, BOC Aviation’s 4.5% 2020s gained 0.5 point to bid at 100.50, while BMW Finance’s 4.25% 2020s gained 0.25 point to bid at 100.25.

Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by Dharsan Singh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.