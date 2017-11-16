FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sell-off in HY credits eases in weak market
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 16, 2017 / 7:58 AM / in a day

ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sell-off in HY credits eases in weak market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (IFR) - Asian high-yield credits continued to soften today but at a slower pace than earlier in the week.

The ongoing weakness was prompted by overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders said high-yield credits weakened about a quarter of a point today but trade flows were still heavy.

WTT Investment’s 5.5% 2022s were slightly lower than yesterday’s 100.45 to around 100.3, but still above reoffer at par.

Guangzhou R&F’s 5.875% 2023s were also down to 98.7/99.00 from yesterday’s 99.25, while Xinyuan Real Estate’s 8.875% 2020s were trading under water at 98.75/99.25 against reoffer at 99.357.

Indika Energy’s 2024s, which had performed strongly soon after pricing in early November at 98.594, were hurt by the lower appetite for risk and were trading around 97.5/98.1.

This was despite being on review for an upgrade to Ba3/B+ by Moody’s and Fitch.

Asian credit spreads were about 2bp wider in the morning with the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG index at 81bp-83bp, but the index rebounded marginally to 80bp/81bp by mid-afternoon.

CDS for China pushed out 1.5bp, although at one point it was as wide as 3bp.

Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.